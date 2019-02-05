NNSA launches enterprise recruitment initiative with its contractor partners at job fair in National Capital Region

WASHINGTON – Throngs of job seekers braved frigid temperatures in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 31 for a chance to work in the Nuclear Security Enterprise.

An estimated 1,700 candidates attended a major hiring event held by the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) and its management and operating (M&O) partners nationwide.

“Joining our enterprise means becoming part of an elite team with an enduring mission to keep America safe and strengthen our Nation though nuclear security,” said NNSA Associate Administrator for Management and Budget Frank Lowery, who was on hand to greet candidates and answer questions.

NNSA oversees the Nuclear Security Enterprise, which is comprised of over 44,000 employees at eight laboratories, plants, and sites that are run by M&O partners.

Hiring managers from across the enterprise were on-site all day at the Crystal City DoubleTree hotel to discuss Federal and contractor opportunities from South Carolina to California.

NNSA staff conducted more than 125 interviews and more than 50 walked away with tentative job offers for Federal positions.

NNSA is responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science. The agency is actively recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals for its enduring missions.

