DOE Announces Notice of Intent to Issue a Funding Opportunity Establishing a Cybersecurity Institute for Energy Efficient Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced their intent to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled “Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute: Cybersecurity in Energy Efficient Manufacturing."

This FOA establishes a new Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute (referred to as the “Institute”) to develop technologies that will advance U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, energy efficiency, and innovation. This Institute, the sixth one established by the Department of Energy, focuses on Cybersecurity in Manufacturing – understanding the evolving cybersecurity threats to greater energy efficiency in manufacturing industries, developing new cybersecurity technologies and methods, and sharing information and expertise to the broader community of U.S. manufacturers.

“As the sector-specific agency for cybersecurity in the energy sector, it is our job to make sure energy technologies across the board are best prepared against cyber threats,” said Under Secretary for Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Today’s announcement highlights the increasing importance cybersecurity plays in energy efficient manufacturing, and this Institute will develop and leverage innovative solutions to current and future challenges.”

“The manufacturing sector can further improve its energy efficiency with new sensor and control technologies, but these technologies present cyber vulnerabilities that must be addressed,” said Assistant Secretary for EERE Daniel Simmons. “This Clean Energy Manufacturing Innovation Institute will enhance the cybersecurity of energy-efficient manufacturing processes, accelerating the adoption of these technologies in the marketplace.”

EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office will oversee this FOA. It is anticipated it may include two technical areas of interest: Securing Automation and Securing the Supply Chain. EERE plans to issue the FOA via the EERE Exchange in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019. The full Notice of Intent can be viewed HERE.

