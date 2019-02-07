Opportunity for entrepreneurial attorneys to join regional law firm Lauletta Birnbaum (New Jersey/Pennsylvania)

Lauletta Birnbaum, Attorney Frank A. Lauletta Office of Lauletta Birnbaum, Frank Lauletta, Partner Lauletta Birnbaum Ping Pong Tournament Frank Lauletta, Partner at the Law Firm Lauletta Birnbaum Frank Lauletta, Attorney Profile at solomonlawguild.com

SEWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional law firm Lauletta Birnbaum (see http://lauletta.com/ ) is seeking to acquire law firms or partners that specialize in various practice areas such as Business, Corporate, Tax, Litigation, Construction, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Trusts and Estates, Environmental, Matrimonial, Labor and Employment and Healthcare. Frank Lauletta , one of the founding partners, explains that “by joining the LB team, you are encouraged to concentrate on practicing law, growing your practice, and maximizing income while the LB staff administers the time consuming and often complicated administrative burdens of running a law firm in today’s digital age – such as office rental/furnishing/management, staff employment, insurance, marketing, and state of the art technology and resources.”The Firm, which has a sophisticated business and litigation practice with most of its senior attorneys coming from national law firms, is known for its more business-minded approach to the practice of law and a working environment where team work and comradery leads to enhanced client satisfaction. The Firm has New Jersey offices in Sewell and Voorhees and a Philadelphia office.The Firm is looking to join forces with law firms or partners that can synergize with the Firm’s existing practice and grow together into new areas and practice fields. The Firm currently has 25 attorneys at its three locations, and believes its short-term growth capacity will allow it to add 10-15 attorneys. The Firm will apply the same principles and operational methodologies to any new practices that made its existing practice a success. The Firm is looking for practices with at least $400,000 per attorney of portable business.The Firm’s Sewell office reflects the mindset of the Firm. Featured in the Philadelphia Business Journal, the office space is a combination of modern efficient workspace and beautiful and comfortable amenities. Designed to create a sense of ownership and work-life balance in all members of the office, the office design reflects the Firm’s belief in promoting balanced lifestyle and happy people.Please call either Frank Lauletta or Lloyd Birnbaum at (856) 232-1600 for a confidential discussion or feel free to send us an email to schedule.About Lauletta Birnbaum:Lauletta Birnbaum provides a range of corporate, transactional, intellectual property, and litigation services to companies throughout the country in various industries from real estate acquisitions and sales, development and leasing to software, data, and other high-tech industries. Designed to maximize flexibility and value in this challenging business climate, the firm offers real-world business strategy and legal expertise, often serving as outside general counsel to its clients. To learn more, visit http://lauletta.com/ Article about the law firm’s office space: https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/news/2016/10/24/cool-offices-lauletta-birnbaum-law-firm-sewell-nj.html About Frank A. Lauletta As a general corporate attorney, Mr. Lauletta ’s practice focuses heavily on representing and counseling a broad array of emerging growth and established companies in both the public and private sectors. With his broad legal experience, executive-level background, and vast relationships in the legal, venture capital, and high technology communities, Frank is uniquely suited to serve as outside general counsel to clients. Working closely with executive management teams, Frank currently serves in this capacity to a number of software, telecommunications, and high technology companies throughout the United States.Bio of attorney Frank Lauletta on law firm website: http://lauletta.com/our-lawyers/frank-a-lauletta/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/frank-a-lauletta Blog of Frank Lauletta: https://franklaulettablog.blogspot.com/ LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/frank-lauletta-9143a82/ Law Directory: http://www.legaldirectories.com/Lauletta-Frank-A-III-245514-Atty.aspx

