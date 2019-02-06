Stuart Burchill of Industrial Nanotech Inc. Announces Upcoming PCAOB Audit

Company Prepares for Uplisting to More Senior Stock Exchange

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc . (OTC PINK : INTK), a global leader in nanotechnology based energy saving solutions, today announced that it is engaging Malone Bailey, LLP, a PCAOB registered accounting firm, for preparation of the Company's 2018 and 2017 audited financial report.The Company previously posted PCAOB audited financials for 2013, 2014 and 2015. Not only does this provide transparency to shareholders and investors, it may also provide new insights about this industry and its market."We are committed to our shareholders and to our continued growth,” states Stuart Burchill , CEO of Industrial Nanotech Inc. “Planning for 2017 and 2018 financial audits is another step in progressing towards our goal to list on a more senior exchange in the future.”Stuart Burchill continues, “We have transformed the Company from one dependent on investors to one that is self-sufficient, profitable and growing. We are increasing our technology and product portfolio while increasing our sales substantially to Fortune 500 Companies. In addition, we have a new OEM beginning Q1 2019 with a Fortune 100 Company. Now it is time to bring the Company’s reporting protocols, capitalization structure, and share structure in line with those that are expected by, and will appeal to, a broader range of shareholders, including institutional investors.”Additional information will be provided by Stuart Burchill to shareholders periodically through upcoming press releases and continually at the Company’s Facebook page and corporate website:About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.Led by CEO/CTO, Stuart Burchill, Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader. The Company develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for sustainable manufacturing and buildings which are sold worldwide, including patented thermal insulation and asset protection coatings, which provide energy savings, thermal insulation, corrosion resistance, prevention of CUI, moisture resistance, UV resistance, chemical resistance, and other protective benefits. The coatings are low VOC, water-based, and sustainable.Safe Harbor StatementSafe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.Contact Information:US & Canada: 800-767-3998International: +1-720-306-8226Email: investini@industrial-nanotech.comIndustrial Nanotech, Inc.1415 Panther Lane, Ste. 397Naples, FL 34109



