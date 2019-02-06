WiseGuyReports.com adds “Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database

Executive Summary

Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market to reach USD 723 million by 2025.

Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market valued approximately USD 199 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing number of smartphone users, decreasing cost of internet connectivity, changing lifestyle of people and the need for fast and convenient commute system for cab bookings are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market. Taxi Dispatch Software facilitate dispatching of taxicabs. It can either be used to send messages to the dispatch via a mobile data terminal (MDT) and to store and retrieve data. The advantages of using a taxi dispatch software includes, convenient way of taxicab booking, faster response time, facilitate availability of taxicab in remote locations, cashless transaction through debit/credit cards and UPI app, anytime availability of taxicab. Now the recent advancement in the software facilitate customers safety and online monitoring of the cab.

The regional analysis of Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud Based

Web Based

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ICabbi, Cab Startup, Autocab, Taxify, Gazoop, Taxi Mobility, JungleWorks, Cab Hound, DDS, Sherlock Taxi, Quantum Inventions (QI), MTData, Elluminati, EasyDEV and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

