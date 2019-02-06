WiseGuyReports.com adds “PV Inverters Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025”reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global PV Inverters Market to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2025.

Global PV Inverters Market valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025 Growing awareness for adopting the usage of renewable energy sources across the world which have led to the large-scale adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. The rising affordability of energy storage devices creates ample opportunities for the market. Moreover, Government is also setting targets and introducing familiar polices for promoting renewable energy as well as to reduce carbon emissions. Increasing awareness owing to fossil fuel conservation and clean fuel demand will complement the industry growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility Scale

By Type

Central Inverters

String Inverters

Micro Inverters

Others

By Regions:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel), SunPower Corporation (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Solectria Renewables, LLC (U.S.), Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd (India), and Power electronics (Spain). Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global PV Inverters in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

