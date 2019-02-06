Global Acai Berry Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
Global Acai Berry Market to reach USD 2089.98 million by 2025.
Global Acai Berry Market valued approximately USD 712 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.71% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Acai Berry Market is continuously growing at significant pace across the world. The major driving factor of global Acai Berry market are growing popularity of acai berry as a superfood and increasing demand in premium cosmetics and personal care products. However, one of the major restraining factor of global Acai berry market are export barriers in brazil. The acai berry is an inch-long reddish-purple fruit. It comes from acai palm tree which is native to central and south America. It is a wild plant cultivated by farmers in brazil under rainforest condition. Acai berry has a unique nutritional profile a fruit as they are high in fat and low in sugar. Acai berries have an incredibly high number of antioxidants, edging out other oxidant-rich fruits like blueberries. It improves cholesterol levels. Acai pulp has reduced the incidence of colon and bladder cancer. Acai berry also helps to hydrate skin as they have antioxidant properties.
The regional analysis of Global Acai Berry Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing awareness of health benefits and rising number of acai berry processors. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit satisfactory growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Pulp
Dried
By Application:
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Acai Berry Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Acai Berry Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Acai Berry Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Acai Berry Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Acai Berry Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Acai Berry Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Acai Berry Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Acai Berry Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Acai Berry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Pulp
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Dried
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
