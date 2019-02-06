Press Conference with Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary general for West Africa and the Sahel

What: Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), will brief you on the political and security situation in the subregion. It will address issues related to the Sahel and the upcoming presidential elections in Senegal and Nigeria.

News agencies and media representatives are invited to cover this press conference.

Where : UNOWAS Headquarters, Hôtel Ngor Diarama, Dakar

When : Thursday 07 February 2019, from 9h30 to 11h00 (AM)

For any queries related to the press conference, please contact the Communication and Public Information Office:

UNOWAS

zerrouk@un.org

mendya@un.org

seyec@un.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.