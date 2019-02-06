Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

In telecommunications, point-to-multipoint communication (P2MP, PTMP or PMP) is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.

Scope of the Report:

Microwave backhaul systems are used for transferring digital data between two distributed points over a radio link. Microwave backhaul technologies are adopted by several mobile operators across the world to transfer huge data traffic over a communication links. Moreover, microwave backhaul systems are growing rapidly as they are capable to deliver large capacity of data with minimized cost.

PMP microwave solutions suit the evolving landscape of these next generation networks owing to its high capacity, rapid deployment and cost efficiency structure. Now and in the future, service providers can maximise efficiency in their backhaul and access networks with increased capacity which PMP microwave brings, as well as compelling TCO benefits which far outstrip other solutions.

The global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems market is valued at 510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CamBium Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Intracom Telecom

Cambridge Broadband

Ericsson

HUAWEI

Aviat Networks Inc

Airspan

IMEC

HFCL

Comba

Exalt Wireless

Siklu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Split-mount

All outdoor

Small cells

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cecurity and surveillance systems

Campus buildings

Control systems

WISP (wireless Internet service provider)

Integrating remote business sites

Table Of Contents:

1 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems

1.2 Classification of Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Split-mount

1.2.4 All outdoor

1.2.5 Small cells

1.3 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Cecurity and surveillance systems

1.3.3 Campus buildings

1.3.4 Control systems

1.3.5 WISP (wireless Internet service provider)

1.3.6 Integrating remote business sites

1.4 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CamBium Networks

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CamBium Networks Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ceragon Networks Ltd

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ceragon Networks Ltd Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Intracom Telecom

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Intracom Telecom Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Cambridge Broadband

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cambridge Broadband Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Ericsson

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ericsson Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 HUAWEI

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 HUAWEI Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aviat Networks Inc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aviat Networks Inc Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

