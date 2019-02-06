Shamanic Practitioner Lisa Ziebell to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whenever we feel unwell, we tend to reach for pills or look for a solution outside of ourselves. Instead, what if we examined the root causes of our challenges? Identifying the origins of our issues can help us alleviate our physical, emotional, and spiritual pain. We need gifted individuals who can guide us to this place of vitality and wellness.

Lisa Ziebell is one such guide and an exceptional Shamanic Practitioner. Her healing practice began because of physical pain and her journey to find a solution.

For six years, Lisa experienced chronic migraines and other ailments. When test after test determined that nothing was physically wrong with her, a light went on inside her head. Was she actually responsible for her own health issues? Were the medications just band-aids for her challenges?

She started exploring yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic medicine. In time, she noticed that the severity and frequency of the headaches diminished. Through her search, doors opened to different healing modalities and mentors. Lisa was developing an understanding of her inherent talents during this time. However, it wasn't until 2009 that her journey truly opened her to her current path when she met Karen Duncan, a local therapist and shaman practicing the Incan/Peruvian energy medicine.

From 2010 through 2016, Lisa and women from North America and England traveled to Peru led by Karen Duncan and Judy Bath where they immersed themselves in the Incan cosmology of healing and self-discovery. After seven years, every woman was initiated as a Hampikamayok shaman. As far as they know, they are the only women outside of this culture that have received these rites.

In 2016, Lisa opened her shamanic practice in Springfield. She now assists individuals and couples in becoming acquainted with their energy bodies, Spirit Guides, and the concepts of the Incan/Peruvian cosmology, both in-person and through remote sessions. She also teaches a series of mesa (or medicine bag) building classes that guide students in their personal journey of self-discovery and healing through the practices of the Incan/Peruvian medicine.

Lisa defines a "shaman" as a person who has worked through much of their personal wounding, so they can now serve as a healer from an objective inner space, witnessing the world around them and holding the collective while being connected with Mother Earth. A shaman has the capacity to witness and empathize with a client’s challenges so they can facilitate the client’s healing. A shaman is guided by God/Source and the Divine Beings that they work with along with the client’s own Divinity team and higher self.

Many times, clients first visit Lisa regarding chronic issues in their lives, such as anxiety, depression, or physical pain. At the same time, many clients also book a session seeking guidance in cultivating more purpose, authenticity, and expression of their true self. In essence, people come to see Lisa who are ready to take responsibility for the creation of their lives so they can experience more joy, love and abundance.

