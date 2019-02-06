Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Daily Wear Contact Lenses 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2019

The global Daily Wear Contact Lenses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Daily Wear Contact Lenses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Daily Wear Contact Lenses market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care 
Novartis 
CooperVision 
Bausch + Lomb 
St.Shine Optical 
Menicon 
Hydron 
Weicon 
Bescon 
NEO Vision 
Clearlab 
Oculus 
Camax 
Seed 
Hoya Corp 
OVCTEK

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Soft Contact Lenses 
Hybrid Contact Lenses 
Rigid Contact Lenses

Segment by Application 
Corrective Lenses 
Therapeutic Lenses 
Cosmetic Lenses and 
Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary 
1 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Daily Wear Contact Lenses 
1.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Soft Contact Lenses 
1.2.3 Hybrid Contact Lenses 
1.2.4 Rigid Contact Lenses 
1.3 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Corrective Lenses 
1.3.3 Therapeutic Lenses 
1.3.4 Cosmetic Lenses and 
1.3.5 Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses 
1.3 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Daily Wear Contact Lenses Business 
7.1 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care 
7.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Novartis 
7.2.1 Novartis Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Novartis Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 CooperVision 
7.3.1 CooperVision Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 CooperVision Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 Bausch + Lomb 
7.4.1 Bausch + Lomb Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 Bausch + Lomb Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 St.Shine Optical 
7.5.1 St.Shine Optical Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 St.Shine Optical Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.6 Menicon 
7.6.1 Menicon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.6.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.6.3 Menicon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.7 Hydron 
7.7.1 Hydron Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.7.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.7.3 Hydron Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.8 Weicon 
7.8.1 Weicon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.8.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.8.3 Weicon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.9 Bescon 
7.9.1 Bescon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.9.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.9.3 Bescon Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.10 NEO Vision 
7.10.1 NEO Vision Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production Sites and Area Served 
7.10.2 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.10.3 NEO Vision Daily Wear Contact Lenses Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.11 Clearlab 
7.12 Oculus 
7.13 Camax 
7.14 Seed 
7.15 Hoya Corp 
7.16 OVCTEK

Continued….

