Data Analytics Outsourcing Global Market Reach $18,681.12 million With 26.6% Cagr Forecast To 2026

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is accounted for $2,233.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $18,681.12 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations to boost their output. Lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market growth. Moreover, rising recognition of Internet of things (IoT) as it provides vendors and businesses is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Data Analytics Outsourcing represents the outsourcing of data and statistical research, adding up to the purpose of computational resources for useful decision-making and complex business solutions to third-party marketers. Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, raise efficiency, diminish operational costs, supply customized offerings and improve customer services.

By type, descriptive data analytics segment is driving the market growth. The rising acceptance of digital technologies and big data has encouraged enterprises to adopt descriptive analytics owing to the resulting growth in volume of data. The data provided by descriptive analytics help the enterprises to generate a better plan for business growth and for better decision-making.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to increasing adoption of superior digital technologies by end users in the region, leading to generation of large volumes of data. In addition, rising amount of data from several branches including production, procurement, sales & marketing and human resource is projected to drive demand for data analytics outsourcing in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Data Analytics Outsourcing include Accenture, Infosys Ltd, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Genpact Ltd. , Wipro Ltd., Sap SE, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Mu Sigma, Inc., ZS Associates, Inc. , Trianz, RSA Security LLC, ThreatMetrix and Opera Solutions LLC.

Types Covered:

• Predictive Data Analytics

• Prescriptive Data Analytics

• Descriptive Data Analytics

Applications Covered:

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Finance & Risk Analytics

• Fraud Detection and Risk management

• Advisory Services

• Process Optimization

• Device Security Solutions

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecom

• Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Consumer Packaged Goods

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

....

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Accenture

10.2 Infosys Ltd.

10.3 Capgemini

10.4 IBM Corporation

10.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.6 Genpact Ltd.

10.7 Wipro Ltd.

10.8 Sap SE

10.9 Fractal Analytics Ltd

10.10 Mu Sigma, Inc.

10.11 ZS Associates, Inc.

10.12 Trianz

10.13 RSA Security LLC

10.14 ThreatMetrix

10.15 Opera Solutions LLC

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Type (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Predictive Data Analytics (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Prescriptive Data Analytics (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Descriptive Data Analytics (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Application (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 7 Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Outlook, By Supply Chain Analytics (2016-2026) ($MN)

