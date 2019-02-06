Konstantin Balakiryan: The Bridge To The Hydrogen Era Is Now Complete.

The Rotary Fuel cell “Sigma-1M” would allow utilize water as the main energy source on planet Earth and become the main fuel for our civilization.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of engineers and technicians under the leadershipof Prof. Balakiryan successfully completed the assemblyand installation of the Rotary Fuel cell “Sigma-1M”, whichwould allow switching to hydrogen fuel as the major source of power.The description and operating principle of the rotary fuel cell you will find in my article: "Konstantin Balakiryan:"Rotary Fuel Cells Must be the Foundation of Hydrogen Energy"Image#1Actually, hydrogen could have long agobecome the main fuel on the planet, if not for two persistent challenges:1. The oxidation of active metals in a liquid medium stops due to the formation of anoxide film on the surface of the metal.2. Electrolysis of water and its solutions are low in efficiency.Since 2009, we have focused on these two issues and can proudly announce a significantbreakthrough with both.First, we managed to synthesize a solution of electrolyte, which oxidizes aluminum, while atthe same time preventing the formation of an oxide film. In the article "Konstantin BalakiryanDevelops New Aluminum Alloy Oxidation Method" you will find a very detailed description of the process.with all stages of the continuous production of any given volumes of hydrogen,through classical physics style laboratory work.After 2 years we managed to solve the problem of increasing the electrolysis efficiency ofwater and water solutions, not only up to 100% which would easily make the process ofhydrogen production cost-effective but tens and even hundreds of times higher.No one in the scientific world believed this sensational claim, because our resultscontradicted the existing laws of classical physics in particular, the First Principle ofThermodynamics.It seems impossible to accept the result of research which reveals that 960-975 grams ofpure hydrogen can be obtained from one liter of water when even a sixth grader knows that1 liter of water contains only about 111 grams of hydrogen and about 888 grams of oxygen.In order to convince skeptics that a truly unique scientific result had been obtained, weinvited three independent companies known for impartial research examination, each withthe highest level of trust in the United States and around the world. Air Kinetics, Inc.; TRCEnvironmental, Inc.; and Horizon Air Measurement Services, Inc; conducted input/outputtests on the hydrogen generator “Symphony-7A” in accordance with EPA standards.(Protocols: AKI # 13973A,01/27/2014; TRC # 220973,0000,06/30/2014; HAMS # 890-002-FR,06/22/2015)All three obtained measurements confirming that the gas mixture at the outlet of the hydrogenreactor consisted of 95-97% hydrogen and a 3-5 % mixture of other gases - oxygen, argon,nitrogen. From this, it follows that more than 90% of the oxygen was transmuted to hydrogen.Notably, the physics of this process resembles a cold thermonuclear reaction, since thehydrogen reactor operates at a temperature less than 130 degrees Fahrenheit and powerless than 07 kilowatts.I will not reveal the full details of this phenomenal scientific discovery, though I will mentionthe key terms characterizing the physical essence of the transmutation process. These are cavitation;primarily exothermic and endothermic chemical reactions; weak interactions; beta neutrondecay; the capture of free electrons by protons with the formation of hydrogen atoms, etc.The solution to this difficult task was helped by the fact that many years ago in 1967-1970,me as a young master of radio-physics and physics faculty member at Moscow University,was already fortunate enough to have studied the phenomenon of acoustic resonance inaqueous electrolyte solutions for 3 years previously, in postgraduate school at the ChemicalFaculty of Moscow University. There we fixed the breaks in hydrogen bonds and overcamethe potential barriers of all the main interaction forces.Later in the USA, we created The “Symphony-7A Reactor” - a multi-factorial hydrogen generator that allowed us to produce hydrogen in unlimited quantities and at a price below $1 per kilogram, we could fulfill part of our mission.(US3892653A - Hydrogen generator - Google Patents)However, as we continued our work obtaining mechanical and electrical energy by burning hydrogen in various combustion chambers with low efficiency, we considered this to be an impermissible waste.As is known, one of the most effective ways of energy conversion is the electrochemicalmethod of converting the energy of hydrogen fuel into electricity. However, existing fuel cellshave a number of significant drawbacks which makes their widespread use impractical. Thecurrent shortcomings of fuel cells significantly limit their anticipated widespread usefulness.Applications detailed here: https://www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/fuel-cells// Now we have very effectively eliminated these technological challenges by creating the newgeneration of fuel cell "Delta-FC5".The description and operating principle of the fuel cell "Delta-FC5"; can be found in my articleKonstantin Balakiryan: "Fuel cells "Delta-FC5". New generation".Now, our two newest developments-the “Sigma-1M” and “Delta-FC5", have come to life.These make it possible to finally realize the most important dream of our civilization - toutilize water as the main energy source on planet Earth. And this also means, alleviatingmuch of the smog, reducing the greenhouse effect, a positive impact on climate, improvingour health, and much more that will make life on our planet more comfortable, safe, andsustainable.Konstantin Balakiryan,PhD,Professork.balakiryan@gmail.comPhone: 623 341 9623Konstantin BalakiryanBK Consulting+1 623-341-9623



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.