Konstantin Balakiryan: The Bridge To The Hydrogen Era Is Now Complete.
The Rotary Fuel cell “Sigma-1M” would allow utilize water as the main energy source on planet Earth and become the main fuel for our civilization.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of engineers and technicians under the leadership
of Prof. Balakiryan successfully completed the assembly
and installation of the Rotary Fuel cell “Sigma-1M”, which
would allow switching to hydrogen fuel as the major source of power.
The description and operating principle of the rotary fuel cell you will find in my article: "Konstantin Balakiryan:"Rotary Fuel Cells Must be the Foundation of Hydrogen Energy"
Image#1
Actually, hydrogen could have long ago
become the main fuel on the planet, if not for two persistent challenges:
1. The oxidation of active metals in a liquid medium stops due to the formation of an
oxide film on the surface of the metal.
2. Electrolysis of water and its solutions are low in efficiency.
Since 2009, we have focused on these two issues and can proudly announce a significant
breakthrough with both.
First, we managed to synthesize a solution of electrolyte, which oxidizes aluminum, while at
the same time preventing the formation of an oxide film. In the article "Konstantin Balakiryan
Develops New Aluminum Alloy Oxidation Method" you will find a very detailed description of the process.
with all stages of the continuous production of any given volumes of hydrogen,
through classical physics style laboratory work.
After 2 years we managed to solve the problem of increasing the electrolysis efficiency of
water and water solutions, not only up to 100% which would easily make the process of
hydrogen production cost-effective but tens and even hundreds of times higher.
No one in the scientific world believed this sensational claim, because our results
contradicted the existing laws of classical physics in particular, the First Principle of
Thermodynamics.
It seems impossible to accept the result of research which reveals that 960-975 grams of
pure hydrogen can be obtained from one liter of water when even a sixth grader knows that
1 liter of water contains only about 111 grams of hydrogen and about 888 grams of oxygen.
In order to convince skeptics that a truly unique scientific result had been obtained, we
invited three independent companies known for impartial research examination, each with
the highest level of trust in the United States and around the world. Air Kinetics, Inc.; TRC
Environmental, Inc.; and Horizon Air Measurement Services, Inc; conducted input/output
tests on the hydrogen generator “Symphony-7A” in accordance with EPA standards.
(Protocols: AKI # 13973A,01/27/2014; TRC # 220973,0000,06/30/2014; HAMS # 890-002-FR,06/22/2015)
All three obtained measurements confirming that the gas mixture at the outlet of the hydrogen
reactor consisted of 95-97% hydrogen and a 3-5 % mixture of other gases - oxygen, argon,
nitrogen. From this, it follows that more than 90% of the oxygen was transmuted to hydrogen.
Notably, the physics of this process resembles a cold thermonuclear reaction, since the
hydrogen reactor operates at a temperature less than 130 degrees Fahrenheit and power
less than 07 kilowatts.
I will not reveal the full details of this phenomenal scientific discovery, though I will mention
the key terms characterizing the physical essence of the transmutation process. These are cavitation;
primarily exothermic and endothermic chemical reactions; weak interactions; beta neutron
decay; the capture of free electrons by protons with the formation of hydrogen atoms, etc.
The solution to this difficult task was helped by the fact that many years ago in 1967-1970,
me as a young master of radio-physics and physics faculty member at Moscow University,
was already fortunate enough to have studied the phenomenon of acoustic resonance in
aqueous electrolyte solutions for 3 years previously, in postgraduate school at the Chemical
Faculty of Moscow University. There we fixed the breaks in hydrogen bonds and overcame
the potential barriers of all the main interaction forces.
Later in the USA, we created The “Symphony-7A Reactor” - a multi-factorial hydrogen generator that allowed us to produce hydrogen in unlimited quantities and at a price below $1 per kilogram, we could fulfill part of our mission.(US3892653A - Hydrogen generator - Google Patents)
However, as we continued our work obtaining mechanical and electrical energy by burning hydrogen in various combustion chambers with low efficiency, we considered this to be an impermissible waste.
As is known, one of the most effective ways of energy conversion is the electrochemical
method of converting the energy of hydrogen fuel into electricity. However, existing fuel cells
have a number of significant drawbacks which makes their widespread use impractical. The
current shortcomings of fuel cells significantly limit their anticipated widespread usefulness.
Applications detailed here: https://www.energy.gov/eere/fuelcells/fuel-cells// )
Now we have very effectively eliminated these technological challenges by creating the new
generation of fuel cell "Delta-FC5".
The description and operating principle of the fuel cell "Delta-FC5"; can be found in my article
Konstantin Balakiryan: "Fuel cells "Delta-FC5". New generation".
Now, our two newest developments-the “Sigma-1M” and “Delta-FC5", have come to life.
These make it possible to finally realize the most important dream of our civilization - to
utilize water as the main energy source on planet Earth. And this also means, alleviating
much of the smog, reducing the greenhouse effect, a positive impact on climate, improving
our health, and much more that will make life on our planet more comfortable, safe, and
sustainable.
Konstantin Balakiryan,PhD,Professor
k.balakiryan@gmail.com
Phone: 623 341 9623
Konstantin Balakiryan
BK Consulting
+1 623-341-9623
konstantin balakiryan
BK Consulting
+1 623-341-9623
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.