ABCO ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SOLAR POWER SYSTEM FOR EPISCOPAL CHURCH

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ABCE) Tucson, Arizona (February 5, 2019), the Arizona provider of integrated energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a commercial photovoltaic system at a Tucson Episcopal Church, one of 63 congregations in the Diocese of Arizona. The system is designed to greatly reduce cost of energy and starts a significant milestone in the Diocese’s sustainability plans.By installing 62,080 DC Watts of solar panels at this community worship center for a grand total of $185,000, the congregation will receive a savings benefit of $877,000 over 25 years. ABCO has completed several church projects for many denominations over the last few years and is proud to be supporting and contributing to their success in the community they serve.Like all churches in the nation, this Episcopal Church has experienced higher electrical bills than most other commercial accounts because of demand billing by the utilities. Their electric bills spike during high usage on weekends that create demand charges that hold their rates higher than normal for the entire billing cycle. Solar systems will reduce billing and such reductions can help to preserve the capital of the worship centers. Since financing is readily available and is provided through ABCO, we have found that most religious centers should find it beneficial to save on electricity by utilizing solar.“As a leading energy solutions provider, ABCO is committed to delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions. We go from start to finish with our customers, by providing financing, designing and installing the system, helping to save money on utility bills and providing “green” properties.” said Charles O’Dowd, President of ABCO. “We take extra steps to provide ongoing asset operations and maintenance.”About ABCO EnergyABCO Energy, Inc. is a commercial and residential installer of Photovoltaic (PV) solar systems, LED lighting solutions and HVAC products and services. ABCO Energy, Inc. is a Nevada corporation, which maintains offices located in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. ABCO is a fully reporting public company trading under the symbol ABCE. Since its inception in 2008, ABCO Energy has taken great pride in delivering quality solar installations and has a reputation for outstanding customer service. These qualities have allowed us to grow the business primarily through referrals, many of those based on actual customer reviews.Safe Harbor StatementNote: Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.Contact: Lindsay Lucaslindsay@abcoenergy.com



