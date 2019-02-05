KMT-Hansa Corp. Annual Meeting of Shareholders

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMT-HANSA CORP.

The Law Building, The Valley AI-2640

Anguilla, B.W.I.

NEWS RELEASE

新闻发布

KMT-Hansa Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KMT-Hansa 宣布股东年会日期



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NEX: KMC.H

立即发布

February 5, 2019

2019年2月5日

Anguilla, British West Indies – KMT-Hansa Corp. (“KMT” or the “Company”) announces its annual meeting of shareholders will be held on April 3, 2019. The record date for notice and voting will be February 27, 2019. Further details of the meeting will be provided in subsequent communication to shareholders.

安圭拉，英属西印度群岛 - KMT-Hansa Corp.（“KMT”或“公司”）宣布其股东年会将于2019年4月3日举行. 通知和投票的记录日期为2019年2月27日. 有关会议的进一步详情将在随后与股东的沟通中提供.

The Company’s largest shareholder, HDD Investment Holdings Corp. (“HDD”), is expected to propose new directors and lead the Company in its efforts to develop new business ventures and in its plans to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange for the relisting of its securities for trading through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

该公司的最大股东HDD Investment Holdings Corp.（“HDD”）将提出新董事并领导公司开发新的业务以及计划向多伦多证券交易所申请重新启动多伦多证券交易所创业板的证券交易

More information about KMT-Hansa Corp. can be found at www.kmt- hansa.com and the Company can be contacted by email at info@kmtglobal.com. More information about HDD can be found at www.hddihcorp.com.

有关KMT-Hansa Corp.的更多信息，请访问www.kmt-hansa.com，可通过电子邮件联系公司info@kmtglobal.com。有关HDD的更多信息，请访问www.hddihcorp.com

On behalf of the Company

“Jason Mill”

Mr. Jason B. Mill

Chief Financial Officer

公司代表

Jason B. Mill先生

首席财务官

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

多伦多证券交易所创业板及其监管服务提供商（该术语在多伦多证券交易所创业板的政策中定义）均不对本新闻稿的充分性或准确性承担责任



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.