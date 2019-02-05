Jeffery Steven Stone secures $1.6 million funding for Autumn Ridge Energy oil and gas drilling program

Capital procurement specialist Jeffery Steven Stone secures seven-figure program funding deal on behalf of Ohio-based independent oil and gas production company

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to expedite oil and gas drilling operations in Northeastern Ohio, and Western and Northwestern Pennsylvania, Autumn Ridge Energy has turned to Wall Street investment specialist Jeffery Steven Stone to arrange funding worth in excess of one-and-a-half million dollars.Securing $1,600,000 in program funding for the independent oil and gas production firm, based in Concord, Ohio, Stone's recently signed agreement will see Autumn Ridge Energy push forward with drilling operations on a substantial yet presently undeveloped 700-acre site several miles east of Warren, Pennsylvania.Part of Autumn Ridge Enterprises, LLC, Autumn Ridge Energy is an independent oil and gas production company engaged in the business of exploring and drilling for oil and gas, as well as developing, producing, and operating oil and gas wells. The organization's current drilling operations take place primarily in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The newly funded exploration and drilling close to the city of Warren will see the firm extend its efforts to more northwestern parts of the Keystone State.A well-respected capital procurement specialist, Jeffery Steven Stone is a veteran of Wall Street, and a managing partner at New York City's Eurasian Capital , LLC. The program funding secured by Stone on behalf of Autumn Ridge Energy follows a recent run of successful factor line, bridge, and other investments organized by the procurement specialist totaling over $13,500,000.Autumn Ridge Energy and parent limited liability company Autumn Ridge Enterprises, meanwhile, together continue to sustain sound and consistent growth thanks to a strategy of acquiring, developing, and leasing quality natural gas and crude oil prospects. A family-owned operation, Autumn Ridge Enterprises, LLC is comprised of an established and ever-growing team of professionals consisting of exploration geologists, petroleum engineers, landmen, and other essential industry personnel."Operations in Northwestern Pennsylvania will see Autumn Ridge Energy revisit a portion of a former, once profitable oil field, first drilled over 150 years ago, targeting promising oil-producing sandstone," explains Stone, "using the very latest drilling and recovery techniques.""The firm," he continues, "will focus on substantial reserves of recoverable oil on the currently undeveloped 700-acre site, just east of the city of Warren."Positioned along the Allegheny River, the economy of Warren was at one time dominated by oil, with many of the city's substantial Victorian homes built using revenue generated by the industry. In recent years, however, the Warren County city has struggled economically, leading to a steady decline in population.Yet following recent investment in the area's oil and gas industries, such as that secured by capital procurement specialist Stone on behalf of Autumn Ridge Energy and parent company Autumn Ridge Enterprises, it is hoped that the area will begin to prosper once again over the course of coming years.Jeffery Steven Stone is a Managing Partner at New York City-based Eurasian Capital, LLC, responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital and corporate finance platform. Further to overseeing the organization's selection analysis and daily investment affairs, principal activities entail utilizing a platform of hedging strategies including quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing, and pair trading activity.



