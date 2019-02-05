New York Attorneys Provide Complimentary “Reminder Pads” For Brain Injury Survivors In The USA

Brain Injury Reminder Pad Michael V. Kaplen Shana De Caro

Memory problems are very common after brain injury. These complimentary magnetic reminder lists can be attached to an individual's refrigerator to help keep track of important tasks.” — Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York brain injury lawyers De Caro & Kaplen, LLP are providing complimentary magnetic reminder pads to help the millions of Americans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI).The reminder pads are the latest initiative from the firm aimed at assisting TBI survivors following last year’s “brain injury ID cards”, now carried by over 5,000 individuals with a traumatic brain injury in the USA.Shana De Caro, a partner in the firm who was recently re-elected for a second consecutive term as secretary of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains the motivation behind providing the pads, “Memory problems are very common after brain injury, particularly short term memory. These complimentary magnetic reminder lists can be attached to an individual's refrigerator to help keep track of important tasks.”The pads can be requested free of charge on the firm’s website, and contain 25 sheets, featuring space for 16 entries.According to the CDC, 5.3 million Americans currently live with a TBI related disability.Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, who chairs the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council and is a former President of the Brain Injury Association of New York, outlines how De Caro & Kaplen, LLP endeavors to increase awareness about the TBI “silent epidemic.”, According to Kaplen, ““Brain injuries are at an epidemic level in the United States and urgent action is required on both the Federal and State levels to educate the public about brain injury prevention, identification, and treatment. We will continue to do all we can to raise awareness — for example, we recently launched a video which explains what it’s like to live with a TBI that has been viewed over 100,000 times — but government attention, education, and resources must immediately be devoted to this devastating condition.”De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, invite brain injury survivors interested in receiving a complimentary reminder pad to complete a request on their website at https://brainlaw.com/brain-injuries/pad/ . The pads will be mailed free of charge to any address in the USA.The firm’s TBI video, entitled “The Invisible Rain Cloud”, explains the frustration of living with an invisible injury and is available on their YouTube channel

The Invisible Rain Cloud



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.