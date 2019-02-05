Qafila announces launch of UAE’s first digital freight forwarder platform

Atif Rafiq, cofounder, Qafila

Qafila’s digital freight & logistics platform is designed to enhance customer experience, streamline operational efficiencies and provide 24/7 customer support.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qafila , the Middle East’s first digital freight forwarder, has announced the availability of its digital freight forwarding services with live notifications and updates on a mobile app. The company was accepted by in5, an enabling platform for students, entrepreneurs and startups into its incubation programme in 2018.Qafila’s digital freight & logistics platform, the first in the region in this sector, is currently offering logistics support for FCL (Full Container Load) by ocean with plans to offer air shipments and LCL (Less Container Load) by mid-2019. It is designed to enhance customer experience, streamline operational efficiencies and provide around the clock customer support. Qafila’s platform offers shippers instant quotes, the convenience of online booking, management of shipment and finally track & trace across the supply chain with live notifications on a mobile app. This allows the shipper to create operational efficiencies, saving them not only time but costs in man-hours through a very transparent process.Atif Rafiq, CEO and Co-founder at Qafila, said, “We have links with over 50 shipping companies globally to enable shippers to get real time quotes and help them to manage their supply chain processes, transparently and in real time. And that includes point to point monitoring and updates on the mobile app.”Qafila has been beta testing its platform with real users supported by offline services for supporting processes. Rafiq believes the platform can bring the (freight forwarding) industry into the digital age through transparent and efficient processes for operators across the region.Rafiq continued, “We believe quite strongly that enhancing customer experience and digitization is the key to the future of trade & logistics. In a region where governments like the UAE is pushing for Industry 4.0, AI and other smart initiatives across the country, saving time and money is important to success and growth of any business.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.