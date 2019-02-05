First International Digital Summit and Expo D1 Brings Innovative Speakers Investors from all around the world to Spain

International Digital Summit and Expo D1

International Digital Summit and Expo D1 will start in less than three months with an exciting line up of expert speakers and Investors from 20 countries.

ALICANTE, SPAIN, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first International Digital Summit and Expo D1 organized by DiOneWorld (Di Industrial Systems Ltd) will start in less than three months with an exciting line up of expert speakers and Investors from Spain, Luxembourg, France, Germany, China, Russia and other countries set to work at the event. The event is scheduled for April 25-26, 2019 in Alicante (Spain). DiOneWorld is pleased to announce details of top investors for the for the highly anticipated summit.

Digital Summit - Highlighted Top investors and experts:

The summit will feauture, Huihua Hong, Chief Representative for Vstartup Europe (China). Vstartup has been awarded 'National Level Makerspace Initiative', 'National Level Incubator', 'National Demonstration Park for Youth Entrepreneurship', 'Youth Entrepreneurship and ‘Employment Demonstration Site across the Taiwan Strait', 'Top 10 of Makerspace Initiatives', 'the Country's first ISO Standardization Innovation Service System certified by SGS'. Established in Beijing, till now, Vstartup operates space for both offices and apartments with a total of 500,000 square meters covering other cities like Harbin, Xiamen, Tianjin, Yantai, Tangshan and Changchun.

Olus Kayacan, Institutional Banking Specialist, Regtech Influencer and Managing Principal, Capco (Belgium), will also be present at the summit. Capco is a global management and technology consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry with offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.



• Jeroen van Doornik, Partner Rabo Frontier Ventures, with 70m fund to invest globally in seed to late-stage (software) companies in Fintech and Agtech (Netherlands).

• Arturo González Mac Dowell, CEO Eurobits Technologies and Vice-president AEFI (Fintech and Insurtech Association of Spain). The leader in Spain and Latin America (Spain).

• Rutger Janse, CEO Venture Capital - Fund Management CVC BV (Germany).

• Iakov Novikov, Oleg Laguta, Andrei Petrov – The three founders and executives of Modulbank (Russia).

• Jorge Martínez-Arroyo, Strategy and Chairman´s Office The Bank Santander, Business Angel and President Asociación DEC (Spain).

• Valeriy Babushkin, Head of Data Science, X5 Retail Group (Russia).

• Toufi Saliba, CEO Toda Network, Chair ACM PB CC, Co-authored decentralized network protocol and Founder- WhoKnows (USA).

At the Technical Session, professionals will talk about investments and the rules of the venture capital market, as well as the opening and operation of companies in Europe and Asia (opportunities, prospects, step by step and with instructions).

On the Main Stage and 5 tracks, experts will share their experience and new successful cases of using Artificial Intelligence tools in companies of various sectors, experience using Blockchain technology, building digital smart platforms, smart transport, etc.

And as Jorge Martínez-Arroyo says, “all the leaders of the leading companies will agree that the new world order, as well as the new economy, comprises of the new technologies and personalization where the client stands in the center of the universe of the company.”

Join the best of the best and discover new opportunities that will help increase the productivity and profitability of the company. For more information or to register please visit https://www.digitalsummit.one.

