Grey's Anatomy lab coats and custom embroidery at Scrubs Unlimited

"The lab coats, Grey's Anatomy scrubs, they are all superior quality and fit. If they were not, the people who depend on the uniforms would not buy them,"

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey's Anatomy lab coats with custom embroidery are now available at Scrubs Unlimited.

Grey's Anatomy, based on the hit TV show of the same name, have built a reputation in the medical industry for wearability and durability. This is not just about the name associated with a TV show, it is about quality, said Philip Gabriel, owner of Scrubs Unlimited.

"The lab coats, Grey's Anatomy scrubs, they are all superior quality and fit. If they were not, the people who depend on the uniforms would not buy them," he said.

In addition to the great prices on Grey's Anatomy uniforms, Scrubs Unlimited offers custom embroidery. The company offers a variety of colors and fonts for all uniforms. The custom monogramming takes 10-15 days on standard orders. Rush orders are available.

"Before you order and request the embroidery, we recommend you order one set of scrubs or a Grey's Anatomy lab coat to check the size. If it fits, the place the rest of your order. If it does not fit, send it back and we cover the return shipping," Mr. Gabriel said. "This return guarantee does not apply if the item is already monogrammed."

If the size is correct, then place the order. If the size is not correct, send it back and adjust the size for the next order.

"We do recommend shipping it back via FedEx or UPS," Mr. Gabriel said. "The Post Office has lost too many shipments. You don't have to worry about the cost because we will reimburse you for that."

Companies that need to order uniforms in bulk should call (866) 267-3079 as Scrubs Unlimited can offer discounts on large orders.

Scrubs Unlimited also sells Barco uniforms with the same options for custom embroidery.

Scrubs Unlimited offers free shipping on any orders over $100.

For more information, visit <a href= "http://www.scrubsunlimited.com">Scrubs Unlimited</a>.





Grey's Anatomy Lab Coats



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.