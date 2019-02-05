Vimpelcom, in partnership with Amdocs, announces new digital IT modernization project in Russia

MOSCOW and ST. LOUIS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJSC VimpelCom, operating under the Beeline brand, today announced a new digital IT modernization project in partnership with Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies.



The new IT-solution will upgrade Beeline Russia’s Digital Business Systems and its surrounding environment. Combined with Beeline’s advanced big data capabilities, the upgraded technology will provide its customers with a more personalized experience of Beeline’s digital services, from self-care management of their accounts to completely new bundles for telco and non-telco products.

Digitizing the core will allow Beeline Russia to reduce time-to-market and improve business agility and the customer experience. As part of the deal, Amdocs and Beeline have signed a multi-year managed services agreement.

Vasyl Latsanych, VimpelCom’s CEO commented:

“The future of telecoms is moving to real-time, personalized offers with an aim towards bringing those offers more in line with our customers’ needs. Digitizing the core will allow us to launch and modify our products faster, satisfying individual customer needs. Not only that, but we will be able to go beyond the usual minutes, megabytes, and SMS to offer services like airline miles, liters of gas and other non-telecom products.”

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs’ CEO commented:

“Beeline Russia is a market pioneer focused on delivering a superior digital experience, anywhere and at any time, to their customers. We see integrated carriers like Beeline Russia as winning in the market and therefore we are pleased to be a partner to help enable their future success. We will be working alongside Beeline Russia every step of the way to ensure the project meets the continuous and evolving requirements of their customers.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.0 billion in fiscal 2018. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About Vimpelcom

PJSC Vimpelcom is Russian subsidiary of VEON, a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of telecommunications and digital services aspiring to lead the personal internet revolution for more than 210 million customers it serves today, and many others in the years to come.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be met or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December 10, 2018 and our quarterly 6-K form furnished on November 9, 2018.

Vimpelcom’s Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute the operating model and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which Vimpelcom cannot predict with accuracy and some of which Vimpelcom might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Vimpelcom does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contacts:

Anna Aybasheva

PJSC Vimpelcom

Tel: +7 495 139 27 26

E-mail: media@beeline.ru

Nick Boulton

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 (0)7896 931 335

E-mail: nicholas.boulton@amdocs.com

Paul Campbell

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552

E-mail: paul@babelpr.com or amdocs@babelpr.com

