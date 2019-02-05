Frito-Lay Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Small Number of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips

Frito-Lay announced a limited voluntary recall of a very small number of 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled pita chips bags.

The recalled products are 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips that were distributed nationwide and have both a “Use By” date of 23 APR 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902” listed below the “Use By” date. These numbers can be found on the front of the bag along the top right side. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “028400564632” listed on the bottom right side of the back of the bag.

No other Stacy’s products or flavors are recalled.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 228 bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of pita chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

One consumer allergic reaction related to this matter has been reported to date.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of our actions.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

