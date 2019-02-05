Allergy Alert Issued by Santa Rosa Whole Foods Market for Undeclared Walnut, Milk and Eggs in “Hipster Chipster” Cookies

The Santa Rosa Whole Foods Market store is voluntarily recalling eight packages of its “Hipster Chipster” cookies because they contain undeclared tree nut (walnut), milk, and egg allergens that were not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The “Hipster Chipster” cookies were distributed at the Whole Foods Market at 1181 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. The bakery products were available in a six-pack size with UPC code 0247449 006990 with sell-by dates through 02/04/19. All affected product has been removed from store shelves.

One allergic reaction has been reported to date. The recall was initiated when the customer experienced an allergic reaction and notified the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

