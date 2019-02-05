Free online study with Master Li Junfeng, Former Head Coach of China's National Martial Arts Team & Meditation Teacher

Li Junfeng in Sheng Zhen Meditation Master Li Junfeng Shares Sheng Zhen Qigong at Harvard University

Free Online Study of Sheng Zhen Meditation Forms with Master Li Junfeng, A Gift from Sheng Zhen: The Art of Being: Opening the Heart

We are infinitely free beings, the embodiment of love on every level, sparks of the divine, perfect and full” — Former National Martial Art Head Coach Junfeng Li

LENOX, MA, US, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As of today, at https://shengzhen.online/ you can learn and experience the true feeling of Being with Master Li Junfeng and Li Jing. A generous gift from Li Jungfeng and Sheng Zhen Society, a not for profit organization founded by Master Li more than 20 years ago.Li Junfeng is a highly cultivated Martial Arts and Qigong Master, 80 years young in 2018, teaching programs around the world. Master Li was the renowned head coach of China's National Martial Arts Team when 100+ young students won gold medals while training with him. He acted in and directed several martial arts films, and was an overnight sensation for playing the main role in the award-winning popular film "Wu Ling Zhi" - Legends of [Martial Arts] Heroes. Master Li also taught Jet Li, Donnie Yen and many other famous Kung Fu movie stars. Many students follow his teaching, not because he is famous, but for his profound wisdom, humility and the healing effect of Sheng Zhen Meditation. A rare opportunity to be with him for 7 days is coming this spring, May 25 - June 01, at Eastover, Lenox, MA. Prior to this event, his senior student Dr. Miles Nichols DAOM will be at Eastover April 25 - 30th to offer an introduction to Master Li's May teaching. Later in the fall, Master Li will return to Eastover to lead A 9 Day Healing of the Heart - Sheng Zhen Healing Meditation Workshop. Sheng Zhen is about returning to the original, blisdful self, with its capacity to meet each arising moment with equanimity.Sheng Zhen Meditation is also a method of self-healing, often referred to as "the qigong of Unconditional Love." It involves a series of moving and non-moving forms, all designed to remove negative energy or "qi" and gather positive healing energy. The movements and contemplations of Sheng Zhen help re-create that deep sense of inner peace we experienced as a small child. As the body softens and negative emotions are released, one again experiences a feeling of perfect harmony with the universe.After he became famous, Master Li’s continued search for internal peace and cultivation of Internal Qi brought him awareness and a deep connection with the universe. He felt “chosen” to receive and pass (channeling) on Heavenly QiGong/TaiChi teachings from different spiritual lineages: Lao Tzu, Kuan Yin, Jesus, Muhammad and other divine spirits. These teachings include a philosophy that calls for the unification of all religions, caring for the planet, and saving the environment.China was not ready to receive what he had to offer then, so Master Li was called to travel to the Philippines to start his teaching work. With his wife and two young children at home, Junfeng Li quit his Head Coach position with the Chinese government, forgoing his retirement/pension plan, and traveled to the Philippines, trusting support would be there when he arrived.With such trust in divine consciousness, Master Li spent 14 years in the Philippines, where he began his lifetime dedication to teach Sheng Zhen – the qigong of unconditional love that brings happiness and the “wisdom of life” to all. In 2002, Master Li came to the United States and has been teaching here ever since.Sheng Zhen empowers and transforms lives. As the editor of Sheng Zhen Wuji Yuangong, Anabel Alejandrino said: "It is through practice that one is led naturally into one's own perfect love in the heart. More than just a healing tool for the body and the emotions, I have found that not only do the movements almost magically become the tools with which we can become the person we all want to be, but also our capacity to enjoy life with its ups and downs is enhanced and magnified. Li Junfeng is a living example of this."To practice Sheng Zhen is to enter into a “Sheng Zhen state” Anabel said: “As one learns to let go so that the wisdom of Qi takes over, life’s journey becomes a road of letting go of fears we hold in our bodies, concepts that render our minds inflexible, feelings in our hearts that we are attached to, and programming in our subconscious that holds us back. In so doing, we make way for what we truly are in essence – infinitely free beings, the embodiment of love on every level, sparks of the divine, perfect and full. It is this experience that the practice of Sheng Zhen Gong brings. Ultimately, the practice is a key into one’s own heart, which enables one to walk into their own light. In this process, love for oneself becomes a tangible reality. This in turn leads to loving others unconditionally. These are the building blocks to a world of love – to a Sheng Zhen World.”Eastover - Steward of the 600-acre sanctuary, only minutes from downtown Lenox, Tanglewood and other cultural centers. Dedicated to serving the greater holistic community – Eastover is an alternative lodging approach. Pursuing an eco-friendly balance with the adjacent highly sensitive environment and the local community. Every drop of water used on the property is reclaimed by the eco-water treatment plant that does not use any chemicals.Eastover offers spacious workshop and program rooms with multiple meeting and studio facilities for teachers, groups, company retreats and trainings.Unaffiliated with any specific spiritual tradition, its eclectic open-hearted receptivity aims to support the continuing emergence of holistic and ecological ideas capable of renewing our culture and leading the way to a sustainable planet.Eastover is an empty vessel, holding the space for others to organize and conduct their holistic work.The Estate is designed around an evocative “Summer Cottage” to immerse you in a contemplative and holistic environment from the moment you enter its grounds: from its courtyards and terraces overlooking English and Japanese gardens, to its sun-drenched Terrace Café and its inviting mix of manicured lawns and meadows, woodland trails and breathtaking views of the Berkshire Mountains. Eastover offers a wide variety of spacious and comfortable overnight accommodations.

