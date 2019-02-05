Western Hemisphere: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With the Lima Group

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:

At the invitation of the Lima Group, Secretary Michael R. Pompeo participated via videoconference today in the Lima Group foreign ministers meeting, which Canada hosted. The Lima Group was represented by foreign ministers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Saint Lucia.

Secretary Pompeo and these regional partners affirmed their support for Interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido and for democratic transition in Venezuela through free and fair elections. He urged continued international focus on humanitarian needs in Venezuela. Participants also discussed the need for enhanced cooperation with representatives of the interim government.