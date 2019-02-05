Retired Educator and Author Rita Cameron to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FORT WASHINGTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most prolific contributions we can make to this world is helping one another to develop and grow. Books are undoubtedly one of the most imaginative creative ways to communicate and profoundly learn from one another life lessons that can transform us and touch our very souls.

Rita Cameron is a retired educator, former teacher, principal, and supervisor of instructional materials in Washington D.C. and Maryland. She is author of Let's Learn about Maryland; The School House Encyclopedia of Educational Programs and Activities, and various travel articles and safety programs for The American Automobile Association. Dr. Cameron is the founder of School House Global Enterprises which contains over 80 educational materials for students in grades 4 through 9. Her most recent book, published in 2014, Letters to Billie A Love Story, is a salute to her late husband, Vaseleos Colevas.

“My style of teaching is to teach written content materials as reading lessons,” says Rita. I also believe in hands on learning. A teacher’s guide accompanies all classroom set of projects. The guide assists the teacher in this process.

At the age of 20, Rita first began teaching in the District of Columbia public schools. The curriculum office initiated a program for gifted students in grades 4, 5, and 6. Rita’s school was in a financially deprived area, and although these remarkable children, of above average intelligence, lacked opportunities. Most could not read the adult level books that were provided to them. With determination to help these students, Rita began rewriting materials and teaching them as reading lessons.

“As a result of my duplicated little books, we were able to accomplish success. By the end of the year students were able to read on a ninth, tenth, and eleventh grade level.”

Within five years, Rita won a National Teacher’s Contest. She became the youngest principal in Maryland. She continued her writing for several publishers of educational materials.

After receiving her doctorate, Rita began her own educational publishing company. As her company grew, she was doing two full time jobs - running her large school, and developing and marketing her materials. After several more years, she left the school system to spend full time on School House Global Enterprises. The company grew to the point where it was offering most subjects taught in grades 4 through 9. She was presenting to councils of Social Studies throughout the United States. Her program title was “How to Turn Any Material Into a Reading Lesson-And Why You Should.”

When Rita met her 2nd husband, they became world travelers, and in many ways world ambassadors. They spent twenty-seven years together until he passed away in 2013. She was inspired to write Letters to Billie A Love Story as a tribute to her beloved and their life together.

The book covers eighty five of their magnificent adventures. Every page is filled with beautiful photographs which actually helped the author remember details of their lives together. Letters to Billie touches the heart in so many ways. The reader is taken along and becomes part of these wonderful stories.

“My years with Billie were the happiest of my life,” says Rita. “The loss of a deep loving relationship is one of the most painful things to endure. Readers of this book who have suffered loss in their lives will acquire solace and much needed comfort.”

