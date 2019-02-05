Baby-Boomers Have a New Way to Travel and Work Abroad

Salute from Roma! Some of our folks coworking in Lisbon Elephant Cave Bali

Adventurous Life caters to the niche, and currently underserved market: fellow travel-loving business owners and remote workers, aged 40 and above.

I got so inspired by what everyone else was doing with their business. Since the trip, I’ve felt really alive, really joyful, and really connected.” — Karen Walsh

SEBASTOPOL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new company specializing in group travel is shaking up the travel industry; offering exciting opportunities for adults aged 40+ to experience life, bucket-list destinations , friendships, and business in a dream-like setting previously left to the imagination. Adventurous Life, founded by Pam Ivey and Linda Claire Puig, has created one-of-a-kind coworking adventure trips that combine a working vacation, living-abroad experience, and the feeling of an enriching retreat.Although AL is not the first group travel company, they cater to a niche and currently underserved market: fellow travel-loving business owners and remote workers, aged 40 and above. Typically, the groups of 12-20 travelers are comprised of empty nesters, retirees, people who have raised children and pursued careers, and are now wanting something new to share with likeminded individuals with common goals and interests. While abroad, Pam and Linda have assured that their clients are well taken care of, with special consideration for the needs/interests of today’s baby boomer. Technical support, smartphone app assistance, recreational planning and professional workshops are all geared toward the lifestyle of independent, mature travelers Throughout the month-long adventures in bucket-list destinations, travelers commune in local housing, while working in innovative coworking facilities. The trip’s long duration and slow pace allows the group to develop new friendships, savor the local culture, and fully embrace the lifestyle of their temporary abode. Several activities are planned daily, with a focus toward the common interests and goals that baby boomers share. Varied activities, such as sight-seeing, breakfast at local eateries, hosting potlucks, or visiting wineries are planned; everyone is free to come and go as they please, participating in as much – or as little – as they desire. For travelers like Abigail Tiefenthaler, 57, privacy had been her primary concern prior to her trip with Adventurous Life, and she feared feeling overwhelmed by too many group activities. However, Abigail found that the flexibility and freedom in the itinerary inspired her to participate more than she imagined, developing friendships with her fellow group travelers. After her trip, Abigail exclaimed, “after four weeks, I still didn’t get enough time with everyone”!While the idea of conducting business abroad can feel daunting for even the seasoned traveler, Adventurous Life coworking trips provide the essential tools needed to handle all areas of business. In addition to technical assistance and professional accommodations, the group naturally brings together seasoned professionals with several years of experience in their respective careers. Weekly activities and workshops are planned to encourage the groups to network with each other and share the massive amounts of knowledge they have combined. Educational topics are presented, with opportunities to learn more about marketing, branding, sales strategy, or taking your business online. Beyond the pleasures of tourism, travelers often find that the fresh faces and new environments provide the much-needed shift in perspective to reignite their minds and careers. As Karen Walsh, 57, reported after her trip “I got so inspired by what everyone else was doing with their business. Since the trip, I’ve felt really alive, really joyful, and really connected”. For Ivey and Puig, this was their ambition when establishing Adventurous Life, and their motivation behind each and every successful trip planned.2019 trips include Barcelona, Prague and Sydney Australia. To learn more about Adventurous Life, visit www.adventurouslife.io



