Glitzkoin Partners With The Entertainment Industry Through Myticket.asia

Glitzkoin Myticket.Asia

Glitzkoin is now official payment partner on the Myticket.asia online ticketing portal. Ticket purchases can now be paid for using the GTN token.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multibillion dollar diamond industry and the glamorous entertainment industry, have so far had one thing in common – they are both known for their glitter and flare. Glitzkoin CEO Navneet Goenka, recently announced the Myticket.asia and Glitzkoin GTN partnership, this adds a new dimension to the link between diamonds and entertainment.

Starting from the first quarter of 2019, online ticket buyers visiting the Myticket.asia portal, can use the GTN crypto token to pay for their purchases. Navneet Goenka comments, ‘… entertainment is about innovation, imagination and creativity, this partnership adds a dose of excitement, to the ticket buying process. Blockchain and cryptos are the hottest names in technology – the application of these technologies is limitless and the younger generation, are embracing them in a big way’.

Glitzkoin has always urged a stronger connect between, technology and the real world economy. The diamond blockchain project is poised to make, the first positive change on the $90 billion diamond industry in decades. The project includes a complete diamond trading platform – DiaEx. Designed to support B2B and B2C trade in diamonds, the DiaEx platform deploys the GTN token as the mode of payment. This implies another source of demand for the crypto. Listed on the Stellarport exchange since July 2018, the GTN token has been actively traded by the crypto community.

Explaining the implications of the Glitzkoin – Myticket partnership for Glitzkoins stakeholders, the CEO had this to say, ‘the diamond industry is the focus of the project but, we would also like to retain the active interest that, the crypto world has shown for the project and the GTN token. Seasoned crypto traders realize that Glitzkoin has much more to offer than, a crypto. Any demand that can be generated for the token would, improve its price potential. The Glitzkoin-Myticket deal is just the beginning, we wish to use this as a pilot test before, embarking on a wider exploration of such partnerships’.

The Glitzkoin GTN Token: The Glitzkoin GTN token was launched during the ICO that ran from March to June 2018. Priced in the $0.15 to $0.20 range during the ICO, the token was listed on the Stellarport exchange in July 2018. With the continued support of the crypto community, the GTN token maintained its ICO price ($0.20) from July to October 2018. It was during the epic fall of crypto markets brought about by the slump in Bitcoin (BTC) prices, that the token showed its true worth. Backed by the strong support of seasoned crypto traders, the token hit the $0.30 mark – a 50% appreciation in price when compared to the $0.20 closing ICO price. The token continues to maintain the same price level from November 2018 to January 2019.

[Glitzkoin Myticket.Asia Partnership]

http://glitzkoin.com/infopedia/glitzkoin-gtn-and-myticket-asia-deal-to-increase-gtn-token-demand



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.