STONEGATE CAPITAL ADVISORS Voted #1 Independent Investment Advisor by Ranking Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonegate Capital Advisors has been voted the #1 Independent Investment Advisory firm on Ranking Arizona's "The Best of Arizona Business" list of Independent Investment Advisory Firms. The list is the result of the largest business opinion poll taken in Arizona. Rather than basing the ranking on annual revenue or business size, it is based upon the opinions of participant voters who choose companies based on quality of product service, and with whom they would recommend doing business.

"We are very honored to be recognized by Ranking Arizona for the impact we are making throughout the state", said Jameson Van Houten, CFP, and CEO of the firm. "It is truly a privilege to be recognized by our wonderful clients and the communities we serve."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.