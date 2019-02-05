Advanced Technology Recycling Announces 9th location in Las Vegas, Currently Hiring for All Departments
Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) announced today the opening of their 9th location bringing with it immediate job openings in all departments, now hiring.
The ATR Las Vegas facility is currently taking applications for a number of positions. Current job postings and descriptions can be found here. In the coming months the ATR Vegas location will be equipped with all the necessary infrastructure to manage customers most sensitive electronics while they monitor the entire progress in real time.
This has been an important region for Nationwide ITAD provider who specializes in Secure Destruction and Asset Recovery solutions for not only the Entertainment Industry but also the Data Centers and growing number of companies that take advantage of the Deserts unique climate. “The Las Vegas facility is essentially our gateway to the West,” said Ehresman “this important region will see significant grown in 2019 with the hiring of a wide range of positions that include general labor, skilled technical positions and CDL Drivers.”
The ATR Vegas facility will provide enhanced logistics capabilities and all fleet vehicles will be equipped with the latest Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) that show vehicle locations throughout the US in real-time. The new facility will be equipped with portable shredders and remote inventory devices that allow staff to perform a wide range of services at the customers locations. The site will also manually de-manufacture a wide range of electronics to maximize the recovery of reusable components and raw materials for recycling.
ATR's GSA schedule provides special pricing to Federal Agencies. ATR offers free asset reports through a FIPS 140-2 compliant web portal. ITAR Registration provides secure destruction and recycling services to a wide range of customers and their most sensitive devices. ATR Las Vegas is actively hiring for a number of positions including general warehouse, office positions, drivers, account managers, and skilled technical jobs. ATR offers a competitive salary package that includes Profit Sharing,401K, Health Insurance,Dental,and Optical coverage.
About ATR
ATR is a privately held ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition) management company originally formed in 1992. ATRs debt free fiscally responsible business model eliminates their clients risk from the hazards associated with Bankruptcies, Private Equity Partnership and Financing models. ATR’s (8), R2, ISO:14001, OHSAS:18001 certified facilities are located throughout the U.S. ATR’s technologically advanced infrastructure is unmatched in the Recycling and ITAD industry and their innovative programs can be customized to meet your specific needs.
Advanced Technology Recycling
+1 877-781-7779
