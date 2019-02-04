Advanced Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results

Q4 Revenue was $154.2 million

Fiscal 2018 Revenue grew 7.1% to $718.9 million



Q4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.50

Q4 Non-GAAP EPS was $0.73

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

"Despite a slower second half, we completed 2018 with record annual revenues, solid profitability and robust cash flow generation. While the semiconductor market is experiencing a cyclical downturn, we continue to see a bright future for the long term," said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO. "We remain confident in the multiple growth drivers of our business and are focused on executing our expansion and diversification growth strategies in both the semiconductor and industrial technologies markets."

Fourth Quarter Results

Sales were $154.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $173.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $179.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $19.2 million or $0.50 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $35.2 million or $0.90 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018, and a loss of $29.0 million or $0.73 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 results were impacted by $3.8 million of restructuring charges. Fourth quarter 2017 results included one-time tax expenses of $6.4 million associated with the write-down of the solar inverter business and $72.9 million associated with the U.S. tax reform enacted in 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $28.0 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares with $41.2 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018, and $52.4 million or $1.31 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

The company generated $32.9 million of operating cash from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2018. During the quarter the company repurchased 575,469 shares for $26.1 million.

Full Year 2018 Results

Sales were $718.9 million in 2018 compared with $671.0 million in 2017, an increase of 7.1%.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was $147.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share in 2018 compared with $136.1 million or $3.39 per diluted share in 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $172.0 million or $4.37 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $191.5 million or $4.77 per diluted share in 2017. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables below.

The company generated $151.4 million of operating cash from continuing operations in 2018 and ended the year with $351.8 million in cash and marketable securities.

Discontinued Operations

The company’s financial statements for all periods presented reflect results for the continuing precision power business, with the discontinued inverter business included in discontinued operations for all purposes. Further financial detail regarding the amounts related to the discontinued inverter business are available in the company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

First Quarter 2019 Guidance

Based on the company's current view, beliefs and assumptions, its guidance for the first quarter of 2019 is within the following ranges.

Q1 2019 Revenues $138M - $148M GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.24 - $0.42 Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.40 - $0.55

Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Management will host a conference call tomorrow morning, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time/ 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Advanced Energy's financial results. Domestic callers may access this conference call by dialing 855-232-8958. International callers may access the call by dialing 315-625-6980. Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID Number 2931549, which has been reserved for this call. For a replay of this teleconference, please call 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and enter Conference ID Number 2931549. The replay will be available for one week following the conference call. A webcast will also be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at ir.advanced-energy.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com .

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes GAAP and non-GAAP income and per-share earnings data and other GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Advanced Energy’s non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of non-cash related charges such as stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, as well as discontinued operations, and non-recurring items such as acquisition-related costs and restructuring expenses. Additionally, the fourth quarter non-GAAP results exclude estimated income tax expense associated with U.S. tax reform. The non-GAAP measures included in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, similar measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Advanced Energy believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors to evaluate business performance without the impacts of certain non-cash charges and other charges which are not part of the company’s usual operations. The company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess performance against business objectives, make business decisions, develop budgets, forecast future periods, assess trends and evaluate financial impacts of various scenarios. In addition, management's incentive plans include these non-GAAP measures as criteria for achievements. Additionally, the company believes that these non-GAAP measures, in combination with its financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective. While some of the excluded items may be incurred and reflected in the company’s GAAP financial results in the foreseeable future, the company believes that the items excluded from certain non-GAAP measures do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of its continuing operations for the period in which they are incurred. The use of non-GAAP measures has limitations in that such measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these measures should only be used to evaluate the company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Please refer to the Form 8-K regarding this release furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s guidance with respect to anticipated financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019, potential future growth and profitability, our future business mix, expectations regarding future market trends and the company’s future performance within specific markets (e.g., statements regarding anticipated semiconductor and industrial market growth) and other statements herein or made on the above-announced conference call that are not historical information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) the effects of global macroeconomic conditions upon demand for our products and services; (b) the volatility and cyclicality of the industries the company serves, particularly the semiconductor industry; (c) delays in capital spending by end-users in our served markets; (d) the accuracy of the company’s estimates related to fulfilling solar inverter product warranty and post-warranty obligations; (e) the company’s ability to realize its plan to avoid additional costs after the solar inverter wind-down; (f) the accuracy of the company's assumptions on which its financial statement projections are based; (g) the impact of product price changes, which may result from a variety of factors; (h) the timing of orders received from customers; (i) the company’s ability to realize benefits from cost improvement efforts including avoided costs, restructuring plans and inorganic growth; (j) the company’s ability to obtain in a timely manner the materials necessary to manufacture its products; (k) unanticipated changes to management's estimates, reserves or allowances; (l) changes and adjustments to the tax expense and benefits related to the U.S. tax reform that was enacted in late 2017; and (m) the effects of recent U.S. government trade and export restrictions, Chinese retaliatory trade actions, and other governmental action related to tariffs upon the demand for our, and our customers', products and services and the U.S. economy. These and other risks are described in Advanced Energy's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other reports and statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These reports and statements are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies may also be obtained from Advanced Energy's investor relations page at ir.advanced-energy.com or by contacting Advanced Energy's investor relations at 970-407-6555. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Aspirational goals and targets discussed on the conference call or in the presentation materials should not be interpreted in any respect as guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Sales: Product $ 125,039 $ 154,172 $ 144,843 $ 610,326 $ 578,650 Service 29,122 25,042 28,239 108,566 92,362 Total sales 154,161 179,214 173,082 718,892 671,012 Cost of sales: Product 64,819 68,833 73,019 298,597 267,587 Service 14,154 12,206 14,524 54,688 47,044 Total cost of sales 78,973 81,039 87,543 353,285 314,631 Gross profit 75,188 98,175 85,539 365,607 356,381 48.8 % 54.8 % 49.4 % 50.9 % 53.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 20,725 16,257 18,451 76,008 57,999 Selling, general and administrative 29,241 22,682 25,386 108,033 93,262 Amortization of intangible assets 1,816 1,174 1,437 5,774 4,350 Restructuring expense 3,836 — 403 4,239 — Total operating expenses 55,618 40,113 45,677 194,054 155,611 Operating income 19,570 58,062 39,862 171,553 200,770 Other income (expense), net 881 559 401 823 (2,579 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 20,451 58,621 40,263 172,376 198,191 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,229 87,628 5,106 25,227 62,090 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 19,222 (29,007 ) 35,157 147,149 136,101 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 188 (583 ) (371 ) (38 ) 1,760 Net income 19,410 (29,590 ) 34,786 147,111 137,861 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 — 7 86 — Net income attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $ 19,406 $ (29,590 ) $ 34,779 $ 147,025 $ 137,861 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,386 39,642 38,970 39,081 39,754 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 38,595 40,051 39,195 39,352 40,176 Earnings per share attributable to Advanced Energy Industries, Inc: Continuing operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.90 $ 3.76 $ 3.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.90 $ 3.74 $ 3.39 Discontinued operations: Basic earnings per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Net income: Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.89 $ 3.76 $ 3.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.89 $ 3.74 $ 3.43

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Unaudited Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 349,301 $ 407,283 Marketable securities 2,470 3,104 Accounts and other receivable, net 100,442 87,429 Inventories, net 97,987 78,450 Income taxes receivable 2,220 1,295 Other current assets 10,173 8,129 Current assets of discontinued operations 5,855 9,535 Total current assets 568,448 595,225 Property and equipment, net 31,269 17,795 Deposits and other assets 6,874 3,051 Goodwill and intangibles, net 156,810 87,311 Deferred income tax assets 47,099 18,841 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 5,984 11,085 Total assets $ 816,484 $ 733,308 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,646 $ 48,177 Other accrued expenses 65,377 50,092 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 5,286 7,850 Total current liabilities 110,309 106,119 Non-current liabilities of continuing operations 88,158 91,271 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 10,715 15,277 Long-term liabilities 98,873 106,548 Total liabilities 209,182 212,667 Advanced Energy stockholders’ equity 606,790 520,641 Noncontrolling interest 512 — Stockholders' equity 607,302 520,641 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 816,484 $ 733,308

December 31, 2017 amounts are derived from the December 31, 2017 audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 147,111 $ 137,861 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (38 ) 1,760 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 147,149 136,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,592 9,424 Stock-based compensation expense 9,703 12,549 Provision for deferred income taxes 5,618 28,765 Loss on foreign exchange hedge — 3,489 Net loss on disposal of assets 481 122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired (25,116 ) (494 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 151,427 189,956 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (156 ) (7,255 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 151,271 182,701 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (95 ) (107 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 589 1,903 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (93,756 ) (17,347 ) Purchase of foreign exchange hedge — (3,489 ) Purchases of property and equipment (20,330 ) (9,042 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (113,592 ) (28,082 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in investing activities (113,592 ) (28,082 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase and retirement of common stock (95,125 ) (29,993 ) Net payments related to stock-based award activities (2,009 ) (1,314 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (97,134 ) (31,307 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in financing activities (97,134 ) (31,307 ) EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION ON CASH (1,030 ) 2,208 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (60,485 ) 125,520 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 415,037 289,517 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period 354,552 415,037 Less cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations 5,251 7,754 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, end of period $ 349,301 $ 407,283

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SELECTED OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported $ 75,188 $ 98,175 $ 85,539 $ 365,607 $ 356,381 Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 166 346 76 742 1,394 Facility transition and relocation costs 354 — 725 1,328 — Acquisition-related costs 411 — 158 569 — Non-GAAP gross profit 76,119 98,521 86,498 368,246 357,775 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 55,618 40,113 45,677 194,054 155,611 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1,816 ) (1,174 ) (1,437 ) (5,774 ) (4,350 ) Stock-based compensation (2,077 ) (1,496 ) (948 ) (8,961 ) (11,155 ) Acquisition-related costs (416 ) — (705 ) (1,726 ) (150 ) Facility expansion and relocation costs — — (29 ) (518 ) — Restructuring charges (3,836 ) — (403 ) (4,239 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses 47,473 37,443 42,155 172,836 139,956 Non-GAAP operating income $ 28,646 $ 61,078 $ 44,343 $ 195,410 $ 217,819





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - operating expenses and operating income, excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Gross profit from continuing operations, as reported 48.8 % 54.8 % 49.4 % 50.9 % 53.1 % Adjustments to gross profit: Stock-based compensation 0.1 0.2 — 0.1 0.2 Facility transition and relocation costs 0.2 — 0.5 0.1 — Acquisition-related costs 0.3 — 0.1 0.1 — Non-GAAP gross profit 49.4 55.0 50.0 51.2 53.3 Operating expenses from continuing operations, as reported 36.1 22.4 26.4 27.0 23.2 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (0.8 ) (0.8 ) (0.6 ) Stock-based compensation (1.3 ) (0.8 ) (0.6 ) (1.3 ) (1.8 ) Acquisition-related costs (0.3 ) — (0.4 ) (0.2 ) — Facility expansion and relocation costs — — — (0.1 ) — Restructuring charges (2.5 ) — (0.2 ) (0.6 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses 30.8 20.9 24.4 24.0 20.8 Non-GAAP operating income 18.6 % 34.1 % 25.6 % 27.2 % 32.5 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - income excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations, less noncontrolling interest, net of income taxes $ 19,218 $ (29,007 ) $ 35,150 $ 147,063 $ 136,101 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,816 1,174 1,437 5,774 4,350 Stock-based compensation 2,243 1,842 1,024 9,703 12,549 Acquisition-related costs 827 — 863 2,295 150 Facility expansion and relocation costs 354 — 754 1,846 — Restructuring charges 3,836 — 403 4,239 — Nonrecurring tax (benefit) expense associated with inverter business — 6,357 — — (33,837 ) Loss on foreign exchange hedge — — — — 3,489 Incremental expense associated with start-up of the Asia regional headquarters — — — — 1,133 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact 1,452 72,867 2,398 5,703 72,867 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (1,736 ) (813 ) (843 ) (4,626 ) (5,264 ) Non-GAAP income, net of income taxes $ 28,010 $ 52,420 $ 41,186 $ 171,997 $ 191,538





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure - per share earnings excluding certain items Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, as reported $ 0.50 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.90 $ 3.74 $ 3.39 Add back: per share impact of Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax 0.23 2.04 0.15 0.63 1.38 Non-GAAP per share earnings $ 0.73 $ 1.31 $ 1.05 $ 4.37 $ 4.77





Reconciliation of Q1 2019 Guidance Low End High End Revenue $138.0 million $148.0 million Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings per share GAAP earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.42 Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05 0.05 Restructuring and other 0.01 0.01 Tax effects of excluded items (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.55



