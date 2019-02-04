Gail Thackray’s “Finding Your Sexiness” Workshop Lets Guests find their "Sexy and Spiritual" at LAX

Former Playboy Model and Spritual Speaker Gail Thackray

“Sexiness is not about your appearance and how you attract the opposite sex. It’s about loving all parts of yourself and awakening your dreams." - Gail Thackray

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gail Thackray’s workshop “Finding Your Sexiness”

Love all parts of yourself and manifest the life of your dreams.

“You can be both Sexy and Spiritual”

Part of a weekend of enlightenment at the Conscious Life Expo

Workshop, Friday February 22nd 8- 9.30pm

Hilton Los Angeles Airport (LAX Hilton)

5711 West Century Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Find passion and charisma. “Sexiness is not about your appearance and how you attract the opposite sex. It’s about loving all parts of yourself and awakening your dreams. Sexiness is about loving yourself first.” - Gail Thackray

Gail Thackray is a very popular new-age motivational speaker, helping people release their blocks and fears and she has authored several books on developing intuition, spiritual development, the law of attraction and manifesting abundance. “Finding Your Sexiness” may not be what you envision. Gail says, “We often harbor negative thoughts about ourselves and getting to the root of these is extremely empowering. Guilt, shame and fear can hold us back in our work and in life and even stop us from being financially abundant. It’s about living life with zest, and vitality, having love, health and abundance and being passionate in all areas of your life, including your career. In fact, you have more outward charisma when you are passionate about life. People are more attracted to someone who is positive and immersed in what they are doing, no matter what that is.”

This is the secret to being sexy!

Gail is leading by example, encouraging people to own their past and love all aspects of themselves. She shocked the world with her new tell-all book “Running with Wolves: A Woman’s Memoir of Sex, Scandal & Seduction,” about, how prior to becoming a successful spiritual leader, she was a mogul in the nude magazine business, amassing a library on the Internet worth $50 Million and working with characters like Hugh Hefner and Bob Guccione. “I quit my successful adult business and as I went on my spiritual journey, I never shared my past. Then I realized I wasn’t being authentic,” Gail says. “Hiding parts of ourselves, believing that we are ‘not good enough’ in some way, is one of the things that most prevents us from being successful.”

Gail’s workshop is part of a weekend of enlightenment at the Conscious Life Expo, Feb 22-25. Arguably the largest Mindfulness Expo in the US. It boasts over 200 spiritual exhibitors, with a great line up of speakers with workshops and lectures all weekend. They expect 20,000 plus attendees. Other speakers include; Dannion Brinkley (Saved by the Light), Marianne Williamson, Erich von Daniken (Chariots of the Gods), Anita Moorjani (Dying to be Me), Jimmy Church and George Noory of Coast to Coast Radio, Darryl Anka (The channel Bashar), Kimberly Meredith (healer), Jason Silva (Emmy-nominated TV Personality), Emery Smith (UFOs), Diana Maxwell (Sacred Geometry) and many more.

Gail Thackray is one of the Keynote speakers and will be doing several workshops during the Conscious Life Expo.

Gail’s events:

Fri Feb 22nd 8-9.30pm Finding Your Sexiness

Delving into the blocks that are holding you back and release your powerful sexy self.

Sat Feb 23rd 8-9.30pm Living Your Soul Purpose

Discovering past lives and your purpose in this life and bringing you into that full potential.

Mon Feb 25th 2-4.30pm Developing Intuition for Normal People

Learn to use your inner guidance and how to read people for help in business and daily life.

