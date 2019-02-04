Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to Open First Tampa-area Location in Lutz on Monday, February 4

New restaurant will give away free pizzas to Blaze fans on Tuesday, February 5

LUTZ, Fla., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza - the recognized leader in fast, artisanal pizza - announced today that it will open its first Tampa area location today, Monday, February 4, in Lutz. The new restaurant is located at 25456 Sierra Center Boulevard across the street from the Tampa Premium Outlets. On Tuesday, February 5, the new Blaze Pizza location will celebrate by offering free pizzas to anyone who follows Blaze on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat , from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.



The new 2600-square-foot restaurant is the first Blaze Pizza in the Tampa area and includes seating for over 70 inside and 40 on an outdoor patio. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 10:30 pm daily. The new Lutz location is owned and operated by the Millennial Restaurant Group, the franchisee quickly developing the concept throughout areas of north-central Florida. The new restaurant has also created 50 local jobs.

Blaze Pizza serves up artisanal pies that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s generously-sized, personal signature pizzas - or create their own - all for around $8. Every pizza boasts made-from-scratch dough crafted in-house daily, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open-flame oven that cooks pizzas in just three minutes. For guests with special dietary needs, Blaze offers gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, and tree-nut free pesto.

“At Blaze, we’re taking one of America’s favorite foods back to its roots by offering high quality, affordable pizzas – without the wait,” said Dennis Sherer, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Florida. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Blaze to Lutz. Guests will love our focus on customization without compromise!”

Blaze Pizza looks forward to building strong roots within the Lutz community. The restaurant has developed a fundraising program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host regular fundraising events. For more information on fundraising, visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising .

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint”, serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. With fans lining up each day for their custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, house-made lemonades and s’more pies, the innovative fast-casual concept has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant chains in the country. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, “clean” ingredients – all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named the #1 “Brand of the Year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, Blaze Pizza has built momentum and developed a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner, Tom Werner. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

