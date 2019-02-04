CHUCHU NY PRESENTS ITS NEW COLLECTION AT SATELLITE NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FW 2019 SHOW

CHUCHU NY presents Evolve its newest collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHUCHU NY will present its newest collection Evolve at The Set NYC Fashion Week FW 2019.The event will be held on Friday 15th February 2019.The milliner brand’s fall/winter 2019 collection focuses around the cycle of life and its intersectionwith geometry. Using minimalist and organic shapes, color is introduced to represent thedifferent stages of existence, where white stands for initiation, red at its peak then ceasing withblack.The simple yet beautiful structured pieces exude a contemporary style where neutral andsculptured transparent shapes are perfectly highlighted with delineated colors of bright intensity.Delicate, flexible, and fine materials are transformed into infinite uncomplicated forms.CHUCHU NY is known for its unique handcrafted pieces of surreal and futuristic motifs that arenot merely headpiece but art to adorn and compliment personalities. Its ethereal adornmentsof exquisite attracting forms are created using ancient techniques of folding in combinationwith fine craftsmanship of material like paper, plastic, felt, and leather.As a seasonal satellite show to New York Fashion Week, the event is organized by The Set NYCa platform created by Pim Shih to help artists come together, showcase their work, and developconnections.ABOUT CHUCHU NYCHUCHU NY is a New York-based millinery design brand created in 2011 by Hongkonger PennyChu. Inspired by geometry and patterns of modern architecture and art, CHUCHU NY createsmajestic pieces combining the infinite structure of the Mobius and ancient folding andhandcrafting techniques. Chu trained as a milliner at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Shehas participated in New York Fashion Week and has presented her work in shows in London.CHUCHU NY has been featured in countless editorial projects and magazines including Imirage,Elegant, Scopio Jin, 7Hues, Ellements, Feroce, Solis, YOUNG, Fave, Pump, Astaund, Lucy’s,Disorder, Brides, Sauvage, among others.DETAILS OF THE EVENTWhere:Church of the Holy Apostles296 9th Avenue, New York, NYWhen:Friday 15th February 20198.00 PM



