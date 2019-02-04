CareRite Centers Observes Heart Health Month 2019

Distribution channels:

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: Ashley A. RomanoC: 631.617.7785aromano@careritecenters.com@CareRiteCentersFebruary is American Heart Health Month. CareRite Centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida will host their annual heart health seminars throughout the month of February. Admission to the seminars will be complementary for the general public. The lectures will be presented by board-certified clinicians, leading expert discussions on heart health awareness, disease prevention, and lifestyle coaching.This year’s event is expected to welcome over thousands of guests across the nation. Among those in attendance will include members of local senior centers, clinical support groups, hospital networks, continuing care retirement communities, and professional organizations.“The interactive cardiac symposiums provide ongoing education for our network of communities, spreading awareness and lifestyle tips to support and equip attendees with resources and guidance,” shared Bonnie Nogin, Director of Community Affairs for CareRite Centers.CareRite Centers’ heart health seminars are one of many annual community outreach programs overseen by the organization’s Office of Patient Experience/Research Development. Ashley Romano, CareRite’s National Director, shares that the February heart health seminars are a critical and valued component of the CareRite Centers’ brand. “The mission of our organization is to foster and provide the highest level of compassionate care and customer service for our patients, families, and employees. CareRite is a proud member of the community and we are honored to serve those who extend beyond the walls of our centers,” shared Romano.CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.For more information on heart health seminars that may be hosted in your area, please visit www.CareRiteCenters.com for a complete network listing and contact the center nearest you.CareRite Centers, LLC180 Sylvan AvenueSecond Floor, Suite 4Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632



