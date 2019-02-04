Office of Fossil Energy Joins Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that the Office of Fossil Energy's 20th Annual Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Project Review Meeting will be held April 29–May 1, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City hotel in Crystal City, Virginia. This meeting will be held in conjunction with DOE's Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Program 2019 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR).

This three-day meeting provides a forum for experts from the SOFC research and development community, industry, and government stakeholders to discuss recent improvements, challenges, and future needs for advancing SOFC technology. All projects funded by the Office of Fossil Energy's SOFC program will be presented as a parallel track at the AMR. All meeting participants must register to attend this meeting, including presenters and reviewers. An early-bird discount is available for participants that register by March 3, 2019.