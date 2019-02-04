Bosnia and Herzegovina : Technical Assistance Report-Report on Government Finance Statistics Technical Assistance Mission
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.
Publication Date:
February 4, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by Mr. Deon Tanzer, the government finance statistics (GFS) advisor1 for South East Europe during the period of May 28–June 1, 2018, to support the Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities, with a specific focus on the Republic of Srpska (RS), in improving GFS for decision making. This mission was conducted within the context of the second phase of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) GFS capacity building project. The mission met with officials from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Srpska (MOF RS) and the Republic of Srpska Institute of Statistics (RZS).
Series:
Country Report No. 19/36
English
Publication Date:
February 4, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781484397336/1934-7685
Stock No:
1BIHEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
26
