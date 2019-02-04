$30.9 Bn Automotive Terminals Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Terminals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Terminals market accounted for $11.63 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $30.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as increasing demand for electrical systems in the vehicles, government policies regarding the installation of safety technologies are driving the market growth. However, highly consolidated terminals and design issues with high voltage terminals are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Automotive Terminals are an electronic or electromechanical device that is used to fix load or charger with the cell or batteries. It comes in various sizes, rider and designs. Terminal designs and sizes also depend on the end-use in the automobiles. A terminal is fitted at the end of the wire also with a fastener. The connection can either be provisional or permanent.



Depending on Current Rating, 40 ampere segment has estimated to grow in the market during the forecast period. Rising equipment of electronic applications that function in the range of below 40 Ampere such as wiper motor, mirrors, and electronic fuel booster is likely to drive the growth of this segment. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to rising sales of self-driving vehicles, growing demand for next-generation vehicles and government initiatives concerning the use of environment-friendly exciting vehicles.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By On-Highway Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

5.4 Passenger Car (PC)



6 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Current Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Above 100 Ampere

6.3 40-100 Ampere

6.4 Below 40 Ampere



7 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Electric Vehicle

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



8 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Engine Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electric

8.3 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



9 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction Vehicle

9.3 Agricultural Vehicle



10 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery System

10.3 Body Control & Interiors

10.4 Cooling, Engine, & Emission Control

10.5 Infotainment

10.6 Lighting System

10.7 Safety & Security System



11 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Aptiv PLC

13.2 Delphi

13.3 Furukawa Electric

13.4 Grote Industries

13.5 Keats Manufacturing

13.6 Lear

13.7 Molex

13.8 PKC Group

13.9 Sumitomo Electric

13.10 TE Connectivity

13.11 Viney Corporation



