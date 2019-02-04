$30.9 Bn Automotive Terminals Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
Global Automotive Terminals market accounted for $11.63 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $30.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as increasing demand for electrical systems in the vehicles, government policies regarding the installation of safety technologies are driving the market growth. However, highly consolidated terminals and design issues with high voltage terminals are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Automotive Terminals are an electronic or electromechanical device that is used to fix load or charger with the cell or batteries. It comes in various sizes, rider and designs. Terminal designs and sizes also depend on the end-use in the automobiles. A terminal is fitted at the end of the wire also with a fastener. The connection can either be provisional or permanent.
Depending on Current Rating, 40 ampere segment has estimated to grow in the market during the forecast period. Rising equipment of electronic applications that function in the range of below 40 Ampere such as wiper motor, mirrors, and electronic fuel booster is likely to drive the growth of this segment. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to rising sales of self-driving vehicles, growing demand for next-generation vehicles and government initiatives concerning the use of environment-friendly exciting vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By On-Highway Vehicle
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
5.4 Passenger Car (PC)
6 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Current Rating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Above 100 Ampere
6.3 40-100 Ampere
6.4 Below 40 Ampere
7 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Electric Vehicle
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
8 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Engine Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric
8.3 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
9 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction Vehicle
9.3 Agricultural Vehicle
10 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Battery System
10.3 Body Control & Interiors
10.4 Cooling, Engine, & Emission Control
10.5 Infotainment
10.6 Lighting System
10.7 Safety & Security System
11 Global Automotive Terminals Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Aptiv PLC
13.2 Delphi
13.3 Furukawa Electric
13.4 Grote Industries
13.5 Keats Manufacturing
13.6 Lear
13.7 Molex
13.8 PKC Group
13.9 Sumitomo Electric
13.10 TE Connectivity
13.11 Viney Corporation
