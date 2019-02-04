HashiCorp Launches New Professional Services Program to Accelerate Successful Implementation of the HashiCorp Multi-Cloud Automation Products for Large Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud automation software, today announced the creation of a new professional services program to help large enterprises successfully implement the company’s multi-cloud automation products. This new program will be supported by a virtual bench of consultants dedicated to providing professional services for these organizations. Customers of these new services will have access to highly trained consultants specializing in large, advanced deployments of HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise for multi-cloud provisioning and Vault Enterprise for multi-cloud security, with forthcoming support for HashiCorp Consul Enterprise and Nomad Enterprise.



The initial HashiCorp professional services offerings provide enterprise customers with FastTrack Implementation packages for private installations of Terraform Enterprise and Vault Enterprise. For Terraform Enterprise, services include installation of servers, creation of workspaces, authentication set-up, and version control system integration. For Vault Enterprise, services include cluster creation for development and production, replication assistance, authentication and secrets engine set-up, and tool integration.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to offer these services to our customers,” said Ash Nangia, vice president of customer success at HashiCorp. “Large enterprises have complex requirements for moving and managing workloads in the cloud and often need assistance beyond traditional onboarding processes. These new service offerings enable us to help our customers tackle these very important implementations, providing the assistance and capabilities these organizations are requesting.”

HashiCorp worked with a small number of strategic systems integrators to build out a virtual bench of consultants to support these professional services packages. These firms provided select individuals who have undergone rigorous technical training with HashiCorp to ensure they will be prepared for enterprise-grade projects.

“Working with HashiCorp has been a fantastic experience over the last two years,” said Mike Morrison, partner at Arctiq. “Arctiq's service delivery complements Vault and Terraform, best-in-class products from HashiCorp. Our team of architects routinely engages with the HashiCorp tools and team members, which is why this new offering makes perfect sense. Our mutual clients will benefit from repeatable blueprint-based solution delivery for key HashiCorp products.”

“Our partnership with HashiCorp enables our clients to take the complexity out of cloud transformation, helping them run workloads smarter while moving toward DevOps best practices that drive innovation throughout their business,” said Scott Walters, CTO at Insight Digital. “This program makes Insight’s connections with clients even more meaningful by working together on engagements, collaborating on best practices, and supporting businesses throughout their entire IT transformation journey.”

"Nebulaworks is proud to be working with HashiCorp on delivering FastTrack packages to bootstrap their enterprise tool implementations,” said Chris Ciborowski, CEO and co-founder of Nebulaworks. “This program is complementary to our own step-by-step approach and framework for the adoption of DevOps and the cloud. When we combine our approach with HashiCorp products, it enables us to accelerate high-performance teaming and deliver the outcomes to our customers promised by DevOps and a cloud operating model."

“Vibrato is thrilled to be partnering with HashiCorp to drive world-class infrastructure as code and secrets management practices across the Asia Pacific region,” said Peter Gatt, CEO of Vibrato. “It’s Vibrato’s vision to make everyone’s lives a little bit easier every day, and we can’t think of a better partner to align with on this mission. We're looking forward to working more closely with the HashiCorp products to make this a reality for our enterprise clients across Asia Pacific.”

HashiCorp is offering FastTrack packages to customers purchasing the Enterprise version of HashiCorp products. FastTrack Implementation engagements last from four to eight weeks, depending on the package selected, and are available in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. For more information about the new HashiCorp professional services program, please read this blog: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/introducing-the-hashicorp-professional-service-prog

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

