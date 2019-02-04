Christopher Gallagher Appointed as an Executive Director of Sompo International Holdings

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that effective immediately, Mr. Christopher Gallagher, currently the Chief Risk Officer and Group Actuary of Sompo International’s Commercial Property and Casualty business (SI Commercial P&C) will be appointed to the Board of Directors of SIH (the parent company of the SI Commercial P&C business) as an Executive Director.



Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of the SIH Board of Directors commented, “I am delighted that Chris will be joining the Board of Sompo International Holdings. I have had the privilege of working with Chris for over 15 years and have great respect for his leadership skills, his depth of industry knowledge and his broad global insurance and reinsurance experience. Our industry will continue to face many major challenges in the years to come and I am confident that Chris and the executive leadership team at Sompo International Commercial P&C are incredibly well positioned to build our company into a market leading, truly transformational global insurance/reinsurance company.”

Mr. Gallagher joined Sompo International in September 2015 as Chief Risk Officer and Group Actuary. Prior to joining Sompo International, Mr. Gallagher held a similar role at a leading property and casualty carrier and previously served as a consultant providing insurance and actuarial advisory services in the London insurance market. Mr. Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Glasgow and is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .

