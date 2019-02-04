Front Montgomery Featured in Super Bowl Commercial for Baristas Coffee Shown at The Game

Baristas Super Bowl Products Front Montgomery Special Featured Product Report Front Montgomery and Kathy Ireland

International Supermodel Front Montgomery is featured in a new set of TV commercials that were seen at the 2019 Super Bowl introducing Baristas White Coffee.

It was great to be able to be a part of this American tradition. The Super Bowl is truly a national celebration and it is an honor to be able to represent Baristas products in commercials at the game.” — Front Montgomery

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baristas latest TV commercials which were seen at this year's Super Bowl feature international supermodel/actress Front Montgomery. In the advertisements, Front introduces Baristas "White Coffee" and probes "have you tried white coffee"? Parts of the commercials were shot in Thailand were Front is originally from and where she initially gained her iconic status as a Supermodel and an actress.

White Coffee commercials that were shown featuring Front Montgomery https://www.frontmontgomery.com/ and recording artist Megs McLean https://megsmclean.com/ can be seen at www.trywhitecoffee.com Baristas recently confirmed that ads for its Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD coffee and its White Coffee featuring recording artist Megs McLean will be shown at the 2019 Grammys. The advertisements that Baristas ran, which were seen on over 50,000 digital screens on mobile devices, and cell phones at the stadium during the day of the game included three separate campaigns encompassing a variety of static images, two separate video commercials promoting Baristas that when clicked on allowed attendees to purchase directly with a special code, or message the band. One campaign for the EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee http://www.enricharoast.com/ , one for Baristas White coffee http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/ , and one giving fans a portal to the Halftime Headliner Maroon 5 http://baristas.tv/contactmaroon5/ .

About Front Montgomery: Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswomen, and A-List actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. Beginning her career as a top runway model she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as CocaCola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications, and theatrical release films. Front moved to the United States in 2011 with her daughter Leonie Montgomery. Front now hosts the worlds first and most popular Virtual Reality travel show "In Front of View" with Leonie, and hosts the "Special Featured Product Report" seen on CNBC during episodes of Shark Tank.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, 2019 Super Bowl, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

Baristas Super Bowl Ads



