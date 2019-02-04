Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Founder and CEO, Dr. Ruggero Santilli, Scientific Lectures Now Available

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG), announced today that scientific lectures by its founder and CEO, Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, on the new sciences underlying Thunder Energies’ cutting edge technologies are now available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZN3SFBfnCSp8KxfHrUrhwA .



Dr. Santilli was educated in Italy where he earned a Ph.D., in mathematics and physics. He was invited by the University of Miami to conduct research for NASA. He subsequently joined the faculty of Boston University, under support from the U.S. Air Force. He also was a visiting scientist at MIT and taught at Harvard University, supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, studying the needs for clean energy and fuels.

Dr. Santilli is the author of some 250 technical articles and a number of monographs in mathematics, physics, cosmology, chemistry, superconductivity and biology. His many scientific discoveries and achievements are detailed at http://www.santilli-foundation.org . He is known as the scientist who broadened the theories of Newton, Galileo and Einstein.

Dr. Santilli served as head scientist for Magnegas Corporation, a NASDAQ company, which developed gaseous fuels that completely combust. His goal at Thunder Energies Corporation is to develop the cleanest and most efficient combustion of fossil and synthetic fuels.

ABOUT THUNDER ENERGIES: Thunder Energies has three divisions: nuclear equipment, combustion equipment and optical equipment. There is a thorough explanation of each at its web site: http://www.thunder-energies.com .

