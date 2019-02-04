Middle East Leisure Boats Market 2019-2027: Focus on Sailboats, Runabouts, Jet Boats, Cabin Cruiser, and Watercrafts

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boats Market to 2027 - Middle East Analysis and Forecasts by Type (New Leisure Boats and Used Leisure Boats); Application (Sailboats, Runabouts, Jet Boats, Cabin Cruiser, and Watercrafts)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East leisure boats market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Middle East region comprises a significant high net-worth individual (HNI) population. A majority of this population has an affinity towards spending on travel and leisure activities. They prefer new experiences and privacy to spend some quality time. Today, people are shifting towards more personalized holiday vacations such as renting superyachts to discover the region's coastlines. Renting a crewed superyacht provides them the flexibility to personalize their travel plan and explore, thus offering liberty to make the most of every moment of their vacation. Therefore, it makes the Middle East one of the most lucrative regions for the leisure boats market.



The key trend which will predominantly affect the leisure boats market in the coming year is growth in the adoption of hybrid leisure boats. With the need for a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution, hybrid leisure boats are expected to gain high adoption in the near future. The leisure boat manufacturing companies are already working on the technology and have announced to launch their product in the market soon. For instance, Volvo has announced to commercialize its hybrid marine propulsion concept in 2021. This concept will enable a boat to operate with both electric as well as diesel. The factor above is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the leisure boats market.



Leisure boats market by application is segmented into sailboats, runabouts, jet boats, cabin cruisers, and watercraft. With the increase in real estate waterfront developments each year, the opportunities for the growth of leisure boats are very apparent. The sailboats can be distinguished from the other boats mechanically, as they are propelled entirely or partly by the wind. The Leisure boats market for sailboats in the Middle Eastern region is foreseen to be prominent as during the coming years the region is anticipated to be the most preferred destination for luxury travel and water sports/adventure.



The overall leisure boats market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Leisure boats industry.



The leisure boats market report profiles key players such as



Gulf Craft Inc.

AL Shaali Marine

AL Hareb Marine

AL Fajer Marine LLC

Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C

Ribcraft Middle East

Ocean Boats

Al Suwaidi Marine

Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est

Instinct Marine



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study



2. Leisure Boats Market - Key Takeaways



3. Leisure Boats Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.3.1 Leisure Boats Market - Middle East Pest Analysis



4. Leisure Boats Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Government Strategies For Boosting Maritime Industry

4.1.2 Focus On Development of Tourism Sector

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Maintenance Cost and Lack of Repair and Maintenance Facilities

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 High Spending Capability of the Population and Increasing Waterfront Projects

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growth In Adoption of Hybrid Leisure Boats

4.4.2 Evolution of Autonomous Or Self-Driving Boats

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Leisure Boats Market - Middle East Market Analysis

5.1 Leisure Boats - Middle East Market Overview

5.2 Leisure Boats - Middle East Market and Forecast To 2027



6. Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Leisure Boats Market Breakdown, by Type, 2017 & 2027

6.3 New Leisure Boats

6.4 Used Leisure Boats



7. Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Leisure Boats Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2027

7.3 Sailboats

7.4 Runabouts

7.5 Jetboats

7.6 Cabin Cruiser

7.7 Watercrafts



8. Industry Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Initiative

8.3 New Development



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Product Mapping

9.2 Market Positioning - Middle East Top 5 Players Ranking



10. Leisure Boats Market, Key Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fmqlj2/middle_east?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Maritime



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.