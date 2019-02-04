There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,896 in the last 365 days.

The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended and Year Ended December 31, 2018

WALDORF, Md., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 (“2018Q4”) of $3.8 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.69 compared to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 (“2017Q4”) of $459,000 or a diluted loss per share of $0.10. These results included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $4,000 and $230,000 for the comparative quarters.  Additionally, 2017Q4 results included $2.7 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets because of the reduction in the corporate income tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share for 2018Q4. In 2017Q4, quarterly earnings per share decreased $0.64 per share as a result of merger and acquisition costs and adjustments to deferred tax assets by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) were 0.93% and 10.01% in 2018Q4 compared to (0.13%) and (1.62%) in 2017Q4.

The Company completed the acquisition of County First Bank (“County First”) on January 1, 2018, increasing the Company’s asset size by $200 million to just under $1.6 billion. As planned, the Company closed four of the five acquired County First branches during May of 2018. The La Plata downtown branch remains open. County First closed its Fairfax, Virginia loan production office prior to the legal merger. The first six months of 2018 included operating expenses to support the merged operations with County First Bank. The closure of four branches and reductions in headcount during the second quarter positively impacted the Company’s operating expense run rate in the second half of 2018 with noninterest expense decreasing to $8.2 million and $8.5 million for 2018Q4 and 2018Q3 compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.    

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 (“2018YTDQ4”) was $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.2 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017 (“2017YTDQ4”). The annual results included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million and $724,000 for the comparative periods. Additionally, 2017YTDQ4 results included $2.7 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets because of the reduction in the corporate income tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The impact of merger and acquisition costs and the adjustments to deferred tax assets in 2017 resulted in a reduction to earnings per share of $0.49 for 2018YTDQ4 and $0.75 for 2017YTDQ4. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 0.52% and 6.55% in 2017YTDQ4.

“Loan growth rebounded in the fourth quarter of 2018 with $39.2 million or 12% annualized growth,” stated James M. Burke, President. “Overall loan yields began to rise in the fourth quarter and new loans averaged a 4.71% yield, which is seven basis points greater than contractual portfolio yields of 4.64%. Our loan pipeline remained solid at $130 million heading into the first quarter of 2019.”    

“The Company’s profitability improved during the last two quarters of 2018, as we completed the integration of County First Bank, while remaining focused on controlling costs and organic growth of loans and deposits,” stated William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of the Board. “The Company’s efficiency ratio improved to below 60% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and ROAA and ROAE were 0.93% and 10.01%. In 2019, we will continue to emphasize growth in higher yielding commercial loan portfolios to capitalize on our increased liquidity and improved funding mix.”

“With management’s successful integration of our first acquisition, we are well positioned both as an acquirer and an organically driven growth franchise,” stated Michael L. Middleton, Chairman of the Board.

 Highlights at and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 include:

  • As planned, the Company closed four of the five acquired County First branches during May of 2018. The La Plata downtown branch was rebranded and remains open. The three bank locations that were held for sale were sold in the first six months of 2018. The remaining closed branch lease expired in December 2018.
     
  • Gross loans increased 17.1% or $196.9 million from $1,150.0 million at December 31, 2017 (“2017Q4”) to $1,346.9 million at 2018Q4, due to the County First acquisition and $90.0 million or 7.8% growth in the Company’s non-acquired portfolios. Gross loans increased $39.2 million (12.0% annualized) from $1,307.7 million at September 30, 2018 (“2018Q3”) to $1,346.9 million at 2018Q4.    
     
  • Transaction accounts increased $328.0 million, or 50.1% to $982.6 million at 2018Q4 from $654.6 million at 2018Q4. Transaction deposit accounts increased to 68.7% of deposits at 2018Q4 from 59.2% of deposits at 2017Q4. The County First transaction accounted for approximately $168 million of the $328 million increase in transaction deposits.
     
  • Total deposits have increased $323.4 million to $1,429.6 million in 2018, which included an increase in transaction accounts of $328.0 million and a decrease in time deposits of $4.6 million.
     
  • Wholesale funding decreased in 2018, primarily due to the Bank’s increased liquidity from deposit acquisition. Wholesale funding as a percentage of assets decreased to 6.43% at 2018Q4 from 18.63% at 2017Q4. Wholesale funding includes brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. Wholesale funding decreased $153.4 million or 59% to $108.5 million at 2018Q4 from $261.9 million at 2017Q4.
     
  • Liquidity has improved with the increase in transaction deposits and decrease in wholesale funding. The Company’s net loan to deposit ratio has decreased from 103.1% at 2017Q4 to 93.5% at 2018Q4.  The Company anticipates some seasonality in deposits that are expected to increase the loan to deposit ratio into the mid-90s in the first quarter of 2019. The Company used available on-balance sheet liquidity during 2018 to fund loans, increase investments and pay down wholesale funding.  
     
  • Classified assets as a percentage of assets improved in 2018, decreasing 116 basis points from 3.58% at December 31, 2017 to 2.42% at December 31, 2018.
     
  • Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets decreased three basis points during the fourth quarter to 2.02% at December 31, 2018 compared to 2.05% at September 30, 2018. At 2018Q4, non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets of 2.02% increased 31 basis points from 1.71% at December 31, 2017.
     
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.50% at 2018Q4 compared to 8.79% at 2017Q4.
     
  • Net income decreased $44,000 to $3.8 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.70 per share, in the prior quarter. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.93% and 10.01% in 2018Q4 compared to 0.96% and 10.29% in the prior quarter. The flatness in earnings was primarily the result of an increase in the Company’s loan loss provision being offset by a reduction in the Company’s expense run rate.
  THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
    Three Months Ended      
dollars in thousands   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   $ Variance   % Variance
Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income   $ 17,042   $ 16,484   $ 558     3.4 %
Interest expense     4,217     3,723     494     13.3 %
Net interest income     12,825     12,761     64     0.5 %
Provision for loan losses     465     40     425     1062.5 %
Noninterest income     1,066     1,070     (4 )   (0.4 %)
Noninterest expense     8,241     8,492     (251 )   (3.0 %)
Income before income taxes     5,185     5,299     (114 )   (2.2 %)
Income tax expense     1,371     1,441     (70 )   (4.9 %)
Net income   $ 3,814   $ 3,858   $ (44 )   (1.1 %)
                 
  • The Company’s operating net income1 increased as expected in the second half of 2018. Operating net income increased to $3.8 million in 2018Q4 and $3.9 million in 2018Q3 compared to $2.9 million in 2018Q2 and $3.4 million in 2018Q1. The increase in earnings in the third and fourth quarters was primarily the result of decreased merger costs, the reduction in the Company’s expense run rate with the successful integration of the County First transaction and increased net interest income.
     
  • Operating net income increased $3.2 million or 30.4% to $13.9 million in 2018YTDQ4 compared to $10.7 million in 2017YTDQ4. The Company’s operating ROAA and operating ROACE were 0.87% and 9.34% in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 0.78% and 9.70% in 2017YTDQ4. Operating diluted earnings per share were $2.51 and $2.31, respectively, for the comparable periods. Improved earnings were the result of a change in the funding composition of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities with the acquisition of County First as well as organic deposit growth; the control of operating costs; and, moderate organic loan growth. Excluding merger and acquisition costs pretax income increased $1.8 million due primarily to increased net interest income of $7.5 million from a larger balance sheet partially offset by an increase in the Company’s expense run rate of $5.3 million. The benefit of a normalized expense run rate was not reached until the second half of 2018.   
     
  • Net interest margin declined eight basis points from 3.43% in 2018Q3 to 3.35% in 2018Q4. Net interest income increased $64,000 to $12.8 million in 2018Q4 compared to 2018Q3. Net interest margin would have been reduced six basis points in 2018Q3 to 3.37% and three basis points in 2018Q4 to 3.32% if the impacts of accretion interest and nonaccrual interest were excluded. End of period deposit costs were 1.02% compared to a 0.99% average cost of deposits in 2018Q4.
     
  • Net interest margin increased in 2018Q4YTD six basis points from 3.37% in 2017Q4YTD to 3.43% in 2018Q4YTD. This was primarily due to the acquisition of lower cost County First transaction deposits as well as the acquisition of additional transaction deposits which changed the overall funding mix of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities. If the impacts of $742,000 of accretion interest were excluded, net interest margin for 2018 would have reduced five basis points to 3.38%. The Company was successful at controlling its overall deposit and funding costs. Cumulative deposit and funding betas2 between December 31, 2016-2018 were less than 30%. The fourth quarter 2018 betas on deposits and total funding were 60% and 43%, respectively.
     
  • Loan yields on repricing and new loans began to rise in the second half of 2017, influenced by increases in the federal funds target rate and loan growth in higher yielding portfolios. End of period projected loan yields have increased since the third quarter of 2017. The following table is based on contractual interest rates and does not include the amortization of deferred costs and fees or assumptions regarding non-accrual interest:
Weighted End of Period Contractual Interest Rates                
    December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
(dollars in thousands)   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate		   EOP Contractual
Interest rate
                     
Commercial real estate   4.61 %   4.56 %   4.55 %   4.50 %   4.43 %
Residential first mortgages   3.93 %   3.90 %   3.91 %   3.88 %   3.88 %
Residential rentals   4.77 %   4.75 %   4.76 %   4.72 %   4.63 %
Construction and land development   5.32 %   5.13 %   5.22 %   5.11 %   4.99 %
Home equity and second mortgages   5.39 %   5.14 %   5.14 %   4.83 %   4.77 %
Commercial loans   5.76 %   5.59 %   5.53 %   5.34 %   5.01 %
Consumer loans   6.93 %   6.91 %   6.83 %   6.64 %   7.57 %
Commercial equipment   4.52 %   4.47 %   4.47 %   4.43 %   4.41 %
Total Loans   4.64 %   4.57 %   4.56 %   4.50 %   4.41 %
  • End of period 2018Q4 net loans of $1,337.1 million were $27.7 million greater than average net loans of $1,309.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Company originated approximately $54 million in new loans during the fourth quarter of 2018 with an average contractual interest rate of 4.71%, which is seven basis points greater that the 4.64% on the entire portfolio.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $8.2 million in 2018Q4 decreased $251,000 compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to decrease in salary and benefits to adjust bonus accruals and lower professional fees. The Company’s expense run rate began to normalize beginning in the third quarter with the successful integration of the County First acquisition ($9.7 million noninterest expense in 2018Q2). As expected, the Company’s expense run rate was positively impacted in the third and fourth quarters due to the four branch closures, reduced employee headcount as well as the elimination of some duplicate vendors and processes.
     
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.33% in 2018Q4 compared to 61.40% in 2018Q3. The non-GAAP (or “operating”) efficiency ratio3, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 58.30% in 2018Q4 compared to 60.09% in 2018Q3. The decrease in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was due to increased net interest income and a reduction in the Company’s expense run rate.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $283.3 million, or 20.1%, to $1.7 billion at 2018Q4 compared to total assets of $1.4 billion at 2017Q4 primarily as a result of the acquisition of County First as well as organic retail deposit growth in the second half of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents increased $17.6 million, or 114.3%, to $33.0 million and total securities increased $53.4 million, or 31.8%, to $220.9 million. Gross loans increased 17.1% or $196.9 million from $1,150.0 million at 2017Q4 to $1,346.9 million at 2018Q4 due to the merger as well as $90.0 million or 7.8% growth in the Company’s non-acquired portfolios. 

The acquisition of County First and 2018 organic loan growth shifted the composition of the loan portfolios during 2018 compared to 2017.  The overall increase in the commercial real estate portfolio from 63.25% at 2017Q4 to 65.18% at 2018Q4 should increase asset sensitivity over time. The relative decrease in residential first mortgage balances should also increase asset interest rate sensitivity in a rising rate environment. Regulatory concentrations for non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction at 2018Q4 were $559.3 million or 302.2% and $109.7 million or 59.3%, respectively. The following is a breakdown of the Company’s loan portfolios at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017:

BY LOAN TYPE   December 31, 2018   %   December 31, 2017   %   $ Change % Change
                       
Commercial real estate   $ 878,016   65.18 %   $ 727,314   63.25 %   $ 150,702   20.72 %
Residential first mortgages     156,709   11.63 %     170,374   14.81 %     (13,665 ) -8.02 %
Residential rentals     124,298   9.23 %     110,228   9.58 %     14,070   12.76 %
Construction and land development     29,705   2.21 %     27,871   2.42 %     1,834   6.58 %
Home equity and second mortgages     35,561   2.64 %     21,351   1.86 %     14,210   66.55 %
Commercial loans     71,680   5.32 %     56,417   4.91 %     15,263   27.05 %
Consumer loans     751   0.06 %     573   0.05 %     178   31.06 %
Commercial equipment     50,202   3.73 %     35,916   3.12 %     14,286   39.78 %
Gross loans     1,346,922   100.00 %     1,150,044   100.00 %     196,878   17.12 %
Net deferred costs (fees)     1,183   0.09 %     1,086   0.09 %     97   8.93 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,348,105       $ 1,151,130       $ 196,975   17.11 %
                       

The Company is encouraged by a strong loan pipeline of approximately $130 million at December 31, 2018. During the fourth quarter, gross loans increased $39.2 million or at a 12.0% annualized rate.  The following is a breakdown of growth by portfolio from 2018Q3 to 2018Q4.  

Quarter Growth                
                Annualized
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   $ Change   % Change
Commercial real estate   $ 878,016   $ 847,945   $ 30,071     14.19 %
Residential first mortgages     156,709     156,565     144     0.37 %
Residential rentals     124,298     125,383     (1,085 )   -3.46 %
Construction and land development     29,705     28,788     917     12.74 %
Home equity and second mortgages     35,561     36,360     (799 )   -8.79 %
Commercial loans     71,680     62,083     9,597     61.83 %
Consumer loans     751     730     21     11.51 %
Commercial equipment     50,202     49,883     319     2.56 %
    $ 1,346,922   $ 1,307,737   $ 39,185     11.99 %
                 

During the fourth quarter 2018 growth in the non-acquired loan portfolios increased $43.0 million or at a 14.4% annualized rate. Year to date the Bank’s non-acquired loan portfolios increased $90.0 million or 7.8% annualized from $1,150.0 million at 2017Q4 to $1,240.0 million at 2018Q4. The following is a breakdown of the Company’s non-acquired loan portfolios at December 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018:

        YTD Growth           Quarter Growth        
Non-Acquired Loan Portfolios               Annualized         Annualized
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017   $ Change   % Change   September 30, 2018   $ Change   % Change
                             
Commercial real estate   $ 810,248   $ 727,314   $ 82,934     11.40 %   $ 780,236   $ 30,012     15.39 %
Residential first mortgages     156,243     170,374     (14,131 )   -8.29 %     156,097     146     0.37 %
Residential rentals     105,458     110,228     (4,770 )   -4.33 %     105,662     (204 )   -0.77 %
Construction and land development     29,705     27,871     1,834     6.58 %     28,260     1,445     20.45 %
Home equity and second mortgages     21,703     21,351     352     1.65 %     21,870     (167 )   -3.05 %
Commercial loans     70,146     56,417     13,729     24.33 %     59,200     10,946     73.96 %
Consumer loans     562     573     (11 )   -1.92 %     514     48     37.35 %
Commercial equipment     45,970     35,916     10,054     27.99 %     45,245     725     6.41 %
    $ 1,240,035   $ 1,150,044   $ 89,991     7.83 %   $ 1,197,084   $ 42,951     14.35 %
                             

Loans consist of the following at December 31, 2018 and 2017:

BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED   December 31, 2018   %   December 31, 2017   %
                 
Acquired loans - performing   $ 103,667   7.70 %   $ -   0.00 %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI")     3,220   0.24 %     -   0.00 %
Total acquired loans     106,887   7.94 %     -   0.00 %
Non-acquired loans**     1,240,035   92.06 %     1,150,044   100.00 %
Gross loans     1,346,922         1,150,044    
Net deferred costs (fees)     1,183   0.09 %     1,086   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,348,105       $ 1,151,130    
                 
** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.

At 2018Q4 acquired performing loans, which totaled $103.7 million, included a $1.9 million net acquisition accounting fair market value adjustment, representing a 1.76% “mark;” and PCI loans which totaled $3.2 million, included a $696,000 adjustment, representing a 17.77% “mark.”

Total deposits increased $323.4 million, or 29.2%, to $1,429.6 million at 2018Q4, compared to $1,106.2 million at 2017Q4. During the same period, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased $49.5 million, or 31.0%, to $209.4 million (14.7% of total deposits). Transaction deposit accounts increased $328.0 million from $654.6 million (59% of deposits) at 2017Q4 to $982.6 million (68.7% of deposits) at 2018Q4. Reciprocal deposits4 are used to maximize FDIC insurance available to our customers. Reciprocal deposits increased $142.0 million or 152.9% to $234.9 million at 2018Q4 compared to $92.9 million at 2017Q4.

At 2018Q4 total deposits consisted of $1,376.5 million in retail deposits and $53.1 million in brokered deposits. Retail deposits have increased $389.3 million from $987.2 million at 2017Q4 to $1,376.5 million at 2018Q4. During the first quarter of 2018, the Bank increased retail deposits $188.7 million, primarily as a result of the County First acquisition. During the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018 organic transaction deposit growth was $200.6 million. The organic growth of retail deposits and the increased liquidity the Bank has experienced was largely due to the acquisition of municipal relationships. Municipal accounts include treasury and cash management services with blended funding as well as other services and products such as payroll, lock box services, positive pay, and automated clearing house transactions. The diversity of products and services safeguard the stability of the relationships.  Most of the municipal relationships’ balances are maintained in reciprocal deposits. To ensure available liquidity the Company has enhanced procedures to track municipal deposit concentrations and manage the impact of seasonal balance fluctuations.  

At 2018Q4 the Company has on-balance sheet liquidity of $157.4 million, which consists of cash and cash equivalents, available for sale (“AFS”) securities and equity securities carried at fair value through income. The Company generally does not pledge AFS securities. The Company had $197.6 million in available FHLB lines at December 31, 2018, which does not include any pledged AFS securities. In addition, there was $50.4 million in unpledged held-to-maturity securities available for pledging.

The Company uses brokered deposits and other wholesale funding to supplement funding when loan growth exceeds core deposit growth and for asset-liability management purposes. Brokered deposits have decreased $65.9 million or 55.4% to $53.1 million at 2018Q4 compared to $119.0 million at 2017Q4. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) long-term debt and short-term borrowings (“advances”) decreased $87.6 million, or 61.2%, to $55.4 million at 2018Q4 compared to $143.0 million at 2017Q4. Wholesale funding, which includes brokered deposits and FHLB advances, decreased $153.4 million from $261.9 million (18.7% of assets) at 2017Q4 to $108.5 million (6.4% of assets) at 2018Q4. Cash and the sale of securities from the County First acquisition during the first quarter and the organic retail deposit growth for the balance of the year were used to pay down debt and brokered deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $44.5 million, or 40.5%, to $154.5 million at 2018Q4 compared to $110.0 million at 2017Q4. This increase primarily resulted from the issuance of 918,526 shares of common stock, valued at $35.6 million (based on the $38.78 per share closing price), as the stock component of the merger consideration paid in the County First acquisition. In addition, stockholders’ equity increased due to net income of $11.2 million and net stock related activities in connection with stock-based compensation and ESOP activity of $544,000. These increases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by decreases due to common dividends paid of $2.2 million, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $655,000 and repurchases of common stock of $70,000. The Company’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.41% at 2018Q4 from 7.82% at 2017Q45. The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio was 10.36% at 2018Q4 compared to 9.51% at 2017Q4. The Company remains well capitalized at December 31, 2018 with a Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) of 9.50 at 2018Q4 compared to 8.79% at 2017Q4.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets increased from 1.00% at 2017Q4 to 1.62% at 2018Q4.  Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets increased from 1.71% at 2017Q4 to 2.02% at 2018Q4. 

Non-accrual loans increased $14.6 million from $4.7 million at 2017Q4 to $19.3 million at 2018Q4. At 2018Q4, $15.3 million or 79% of total non-accruals of $19.3 million relate to four customer relationships. The increase in non-accrual loans during 2018, was largely the result of one well-secured classified relationship of $10.1 million that was placed on non-accrual during the second quarter of 2018.  There were $8.1 million (42%) of non-accrual loans current with all payments of principal and interest with no impairment at 2018Q4.  There were $11.2 million (58%) of delinquent non-accrual loans with a total of $978,000 specifically reserved at 2018Q4.    

Classified assets decreased $9.5 million from $50.3 million at 2017Q4 to $40.8 million at 2018Q4. Management considers classified assets to be an important measure of asset quality. The following is a breakdown of the Company’s classified and special mention assets at December 31, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively:

  Classified Assets and Special Mention Assets
  (dollars in thousands)   As of
12/31/2018		   As of
12/31/2017		   As of
12/31/2016		   As of
12/31/2015		   As of
12/31/2014
  Classified loans                    
  Substandard   $ 32,226     $ 40,306     $ 30,463     $ 31,943     $ 46,735  
  Doubtful     -       -       137       861       -  
  Loss     -       -       -       -       -  
  Total classified loans     32,226       40,306       30,600       32,804       46,735  
  Special mention loans     -       96       -       1,642       5,460  
  Total classified and special mention loans   $ 32,226     $ 40,402     $ 30,600     $ 34,446     $ 52,195  
                       
  Classified loans     32,226       40,306       30,600       32,804       46,735  
  Classified securities     482       651       883       1,093       1,404  
  Other real estate owned     8,111       9,341       7,763       9,449       5,883  
  Total classified assets   $ 40,819     $ 50,298     $ 39,246     $ 43,346     $ 54,022  
                       
  Total classified assets as a
  percentage of total assets		     2.42 %     3.58 %     2.94 %     3.79 %     4.99 %
  Total classified assets as a
  percentage of Risk Based Capital		     21.54 %     32.10 %     26.13 %     30.19 %     39.30 %

The Company reported a $465,000 provision for loan loss expense in 2018Q4 compared to $40,000 in 2018Q3 and $30,000 in 2017Q4. The provision for loan loss for 2018YTDQ4 was $1.4 million compared to $1.0 million for 2017YTDQ4. Allowance for loan loss levels decreased to 0.81% of total loans at 2018Q4 compared to 0.91% at 2017Q4 due to the addition of County First loans for which no allowance was provided in accordance with purchase accounting standards. The allowance as a percentage of non-acquired loans decreased two basis points to 0.89% at 2018Q4 from 0.91% at 2017Q4.

Net charge-offs for 2018YTDQ4 were $944,000 compared to net charge-offs of $355,000, for 2017YTDQ4. Management’s determination of the adequacy of the allowance is based on a periodic evaluation of the portfolio with consideration given to: overall loss experience; current economic conditions; size, growth and composition of the loan portfolio; financial condition of the borrowers; current appraised values of underlying collateral and other relevant factors that, in management’s judgment, warrant recognition in determining an adequate allowance. Improvements to baseline charge-off factors for the periods used to evaluate the adequacy of the allowance as well as improvements in some qualitative factors, such as improvements in classified assets, were offset by increases in other qualitative factors, such as a downgrade in economic factors and increased portfolio growth. The specific allowance is based on management’s estimate of realizable value for particular loans. Management believes that the allowance is adequate.

/EIN News/ -- Net Income

The Company reported net income for 2018Q4 of $3.8 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.69 compared to a net loss of $459,000 or ($0.10) per diluted share for 2017Q4.  These results included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $4,000 and $230,000 for the comparative quarters. Additionally, 2017Q4 results included $2.7 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets because of the reduction in the corporate income tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  Merger and acquisition costs did not impact earnings per share for 2018Q4. In 2017Q4, quarterly earnings per share decreased $0.64 per share as a result of merger and acquisition costs and adjustments to deferred tax assets. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.93% and 10.01% in 2018Q4 compared to (0.13%) and (1.62%) in 2017Q4.

Net income for 2018YTDQ4 was $11.2 million or $2.02 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.2 million or $1.56 per diluted share for 2017YTDQ4. The annual results included merger and acquisition costs net of tax of $2.7 million and $724,000 for the comparative periods. Additionally, 2017YTDQ4 results included $2.7 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets because of the reduction in the corporate income tax rates under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The impact of merger and acquisition costs for the comparative years and the adjustments to deferred tax assets in 2017 resulted in a reduction to earnings per share of $0.49 for 2018YTDQ4 and $0.75 for 2017YTDQ4. The Company’s ROAA and ROACE were 0.70% and 7.53% in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 0.52% and 6.55% in 2017YTDQ4.

Net income for 2018 compared to 2017 increased due to increased income from a larger balance sheet, a lower 2018 effective tax rate as well as the impact in 2017 of the $2.7 million in additional income tax expense from the revaluation of deferred tax assets. Earnings improved beginning in the second half of 2018 as a result of a change in the funding composition of the Bank’s interest-bearing liabilities with the acquisition of County First as well as organic deposit growth; the control of operating costs; and, moderate organic loan growth. A normalized expense run rate and the anticipated cost savings from the acquisition began to be realized during the second half of 2018.

The first half of 2018 included $3.6 million in merger-related costs, which included termination costs of County First’s core processing contract as well as investment banking fees, legal fees and the costs of employee agreements and severance for terminations. The total merger-related costs were not significant in the third and fourth quarters of 2018. In addition, the Company continued to carry a small amount of additional noninterest expense in the second half of 2018 related to duplicate vendors and processes that were discontinued. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by an increase in net interest income realized from the integrated operations of County First and from a lower effective tax rate.

The Company reported operating net income6 of $3.8 million, or $0.69 per share in 2018Q4. This compares to operating net income of $2.5 million, or $0.54 per share, in 2017Q4. The $1.3 million increase in operating net income was due to increased net interest income and non-interest income of $2.1 million and $73,000 as well as a lower income tax expense of $449,000. This was partially offset by increased loan loss provisions of $435,000 and non-interest expense of $832,000.

The Company reported operating net income of $13.9 million, or $2.51 per share in 2018YTDQ4. This compares to operating net income of $10.7 million, or $2.31 per share in 2017YTDQ4. The $3.2 million increase in operating net income was due to increased net interest income and non-interest income of $7.5 million and $27,000 as well as a lower income tax expense of $1.4 million. This was partially offset by increased loan loss provisions of $395,000 and non-interest expense of $5.3 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 19.0% or $2.0 million to $12.8 million in 2018Q4 compared to $10.8 million in 2017Q4. Net interest margin at 3.35% in 2018Q4 increased six basis points from 3.29% in 2017Q4. Average interest-earning assets were $1,531.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $223.4 million or 17.1%, compared to $1,307.9 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Net interest income increased 17.3% or $7.5 million to $50.9 million in 2018YTDQ4 compared to $43.4 million in 2017YTDQ4. Net interest margin at 3.43% in 2018YTDQ4 increased six basis points from 3.37% in 2017YTDQ4. Average interest-earning assets were $1,483.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $194.8 million or 15.1%, compared to $1,288.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net interest margin increased during the comparable periods as the volume of higher yielding assets more than offset the increased cost of funds. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the below table provides information on the impact of changes in volume and rate:

  For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
  compared to the Year Ended
  December 31, 2017
      Due to    
dollars in thousands Volume   Rate   Total
           
Interest income:          
Loan portfolio (1) $ 7,851     $ 2,293     $ 10,144  
Investment securities, federal funds          
sold and interest bearing deposits   709       750       1,459  
Total interest-earning assets $ 8,560     $ 3,043     $ 11,603  
           
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Savings   17       18       35  
Interest-bearing demand and money          
market accounts   1,132       1,407       2,539  
Certificates of deposit   136       2,026       2,162  
Long-term debt   (550 )     90       (460 )
Short-term debt   (898 )     608       (290 )
Subordinated notes   -       -       -  
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest          
in junior subordinated debentures   -       118       118  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ (163 )   $ 4,267     $ 4,104  
Net change in net interest income $ 8,723     $ (1,224 )   $ 7,499  
(1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans              

The increase in transaction accounts with the acquisition of County First, as well as organic transaction deposit growth during 2018 helped control the increase in deposit costs. Brokered deposits and FHLB advances were paid down $153.4 million in 2018 and replaced with retail deposits. Retail deposits, which include all deposits except brokered deposits, increased $389.3 million or 39.4% from $987.2 million at December 31, 2017 to $1,376.5 million at December 31, 2018.

Wholesale and time-based funding rates are typically more sensitive to rising interest rates than transactional deposits. Compared to 2017Q4 and 2017YTDQ4, average interest rates on certificates of deposits in 2018 increased by 56 basis points in 2018Q4 and 46 basis points in 2018YTDQ4 to 1.72% and 1.46%, respectively. During the same comparable periods, interest-bearing transactional deposits increased by 51 basis points and 30 basis points to 0.86% and 0.62%, respectively. The increase in average interest rates on CDs and on interest bearing transactional accounts was primarily due to increases in the federal funds target rate. The Company’s increases in transaction deposits during the last twelve months have decreased downward pressure on net interest margin. The ability to increase transaction deposits faster than wholesale funding could mitigate net interest margin compression in a rising rate environment.  During 2018, the increase in reciprocal deposits have come at lower funding costs than wholesale funding and in-market time deposits. In rising interest rate environments, reciprocal deposits are more exposed to interest rate sensitivity than other retail funding sources. The Company will manage the mix of total reciprocal deposit balances to mitigate interest rate risk exposures.  

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income of $1.1 million in 2018Q4 increased by $73,000 compared to $993,000 in 2017Q4. The increase was primarily due to increases in service charge income of $108,000 due to the larger customer base resulting from the acquisition of County First as well as the growth in organic deposits. In addition, Bank Owned Life Insurance acquired in the County First transaction of approximately $6.3 million increased non-interest income by $33,000 compared to the prior comparable period. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in miscellaneous fees of $31,000 and securities gains of $42,000 recognized in 2017Q4.

Noninterest income was essentially flat at $4.1 million in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 2017YTDQ4. The small increase of $27,000 for the comparable periods included increased service charge and miscellaneous income of $494,000 due to a larger customer base with the acquisition of County First and the growth in organic deposits. In addition, Bank Owned Life Insurance acquired in the County First transaction of approximately $6.3 million increased non-interest income by $129,000 compared to the prior year comparable period. These increases to non-interest income were partially offset by decreases of $515,000 for gains on assets sold, loan sales and investment sales recognized in 2017. There were no investment or loan sales in 2018. In addition, unrealized losses on equity securities of $81,000 were recognized in 2018 to comply with a new accounting standard effective in the first quarter of 2018 that requires recognition of changes in the fair value flow through the Company’s statement of income.

Noninterest expenses increased $502,000, or 6.5%, to $8.2 million in 2018Q4 compared to $7.7 million in 2017Q4, and decreased $251,000, or 3.0%, compared to $8.5 million in 2018Q3. Adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related expenses and OREO related expenses increased $807,000, or 11.1%, to $8.1 million in 2018Q4 compared to $7.3 million in 2017Q4, and decreased $221,000, or 2.7%, compared to $8.3 million in 2018Q3. Overall the increases in adjusted noninterest expenses comparing 2018Q4 to 2017Q4 were due primarily to increases in salary and employee benefits related to the addition of County First employees. Other increases from the comparable periods were due to occupancy expense, data processing expense, core deposit intangible amortization and advertising expense, all of which were attributable to the acquisition of County First and a larger balance sheet.

The Company’s 2018Q4 expense run rate of $8.2 million was positively impacted by the second quarter branch closures and reduced employee headcount. The Company’s expense run rate for the fourth quarter was projected between $8.4 million to $8.6 million. The fourth quarter 2018 decrease of $251,000 compared to 2018Q3 was primarily due to reductions in bonus accruals and lower professional fees.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 59.33% in 2018Q4 compared to 65.77% in 2017Q4 and 61.40% in 2018Q3. The operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 58.30% and 62.16% and 60.09% for the same periods. The decrease in the operating efficiency ratio during 2018 was primarily due to increased net interest income and a reduction in the Company’s expenses run rate. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 1.74% in 2018Q4 compared to 1.93% in 2017Q4 and 1.85% in 2018Q3. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, investment gains and losses, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 1.71% and 1.81% and 1.80% for the same periods.

The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expense:

    Three Months Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands)     2018     2017   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $   4,633   $   4,191       442     10.5 %
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses       141       116       25     21.6 %
Merger and acquisition costs       5       335       (330 )   (98.5 %)
Operating Expenses       3,462       3,097       365     11.8 %
Total Noninterest Expense   $   8,241   $   7,739   $   502     6.5 %
                 


    Three Months Ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $   4,633   $   4,739   $   (106 )   (2.2 %)
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses       141       165       (24 )   (14.5 %)
Merger and acquisition costs       5       11       (6 )   (54.5 %)
Operating Expenses       3,462       3,577       (115 )   (3.2 %)
Total Noninterest Expense   $   8,241   $   8,492   $   (251 )   (3.0 %)
                 

Noninterest expenses increased $8.1 million, or 26.9%, to $38.1 million in 2018YTDQ4 compared to $30.0 million in 2017YTDQ4. Adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related expenses and OREO related expenses increased $5.4 million, or 18.7%, to $33.9 million in 2018YTDQ4 compared to $28.5 million in 2017YTDQ4. Overall the increases in adjusted noninterest expenses comparing 2018YTDQ4 to 2017YTDQ4 were due primarily to increases in salary and employee benefits attributable to the addition of County First employees. Other increases from the comparable periods were to occupancy expense, data processing expense, core deposit intangible amortization and advertising expense, all of which were due to the acquisition of County First and a larger balance sheet.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.42% in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 63.37% in 2017YTDQ4. The operating efficiency ratio, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 61.54% and 60.42% for the same periods. The Company’s GAAP net operating expense ratio was 2.13% in 2018YTDQ4 compared to 1.89% in 2017YTDQ4. The non-GAAP net operating expense ratio, which excludes merger and acquisition costs, investment gains and losses, OREO gains and losses and other non-core activities, was 1.85% and 1.79% for the same periods. The slight increase in the non-GAAP net operating expense ratios in 2018 reflects the costs associated with the duplication of systems and resources to integrate County First during 2018. The following is a summary breakdown of noninterest expense:

    Years Ended December 31,        
(dollars in thousands)     2018     2017   $ Change   % Change
Salary and employee benefits   $ 19,548   $ 16,758   $ 2,790     16.6 %
OREO Valuation Allowance and Expenses     657     703     (46 )   (6.5 %)
Merger and acquisition costs     3,625     829     2,796     337.3 %
Operating Expenses     14,319     11,764     2,555     21.7 %
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 38,149   $ 30,054   $ 8,095     26.9 %
                 

About The Community Financial Corporation - Headquartered in Waldorf, MD, The Community Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a full-service commercial bank with assets of approximately $1.7 billion.  Through its branch offices and commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  The Company’s banking centers are located at its main office in Waldorf, Maryland, and branch offices in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby and California, Maryland; and downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia. More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures - Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.  The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-looking Statements - This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the Company’s and Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s future growth and management’s outlook or expectations for revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, business prospects, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, the level of credit losses from lending, liquidity levels, capital levels, or other future financial or business performance strategies or expectations, and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations products or services, including the expected benefits from, and/or the execution of integration plans relating to the County First acquisition; plans  and cost savings regarding branch closings or consolidation; any statement of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statement of assumptions underlying the foregoing. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, results and conditions, and by their nature are subject to and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein.  Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those made in such statements include, but are not limited to: the synergies and other expected financial benefits from the County First acquisition may not be realized within the expected time frames; costs or difficulties related to integration matters might be greater than expected; general economic trends; changes in interest rates; loss of deposits and loan demand to other financial institutions; substantial changes in financial markets; changes in real estate value and the real estate market; regulatory changes; the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally; the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; the outcome of litigation that may arise; market disruptions and other effects of terrorist activities; and the matters described in “Item 1A Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017, and in its other Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Data is unaudited as of December 31, 2018. This selected information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

CONTACTS: 
William J. Pasenelli, Chief Executive Officer
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer
888.745.2265

1 The Company defines operating net income as net income before merger and acquisition costs and the one-time deferred tax adjustment recorded for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the three months ended December 31, 2017.  Operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity is calculated using adjusted operating net income. See non-GAAP reconciliation schedules.

2 The Company’s actual betas were calculated measuring the changes in deposit rates and overall funding rates compared to the Federal Funds Rate.

3 The Company maintains GAAP and non-GAAP measures for net operating expenses and noninterest expenses to calculate non-GAAP ratios. Adjusted net operating expense and adjusted noninterest expense exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and expenses, and gains and losses on the sale of investments and other assets not considered part of recurring operations. See Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the calculation of the below ratios:

Efficiency Ratio - noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Net Operating Expense Ratio - noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.

4 Under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act reciprocal deposits are now considered core deposits and are no longer considered brokered deposits unless they exceed 20% of a bank’s liabilities or $5.0 billion.

5 The Company had no intangible assets prior to January 1, 2018. Therefore, tangible common equity and tangible assets were the same as common equity and total assets.

6 The Company defines operating net income as net income before merger and acquisition costs and the one-time deferred tax adjustment recorded for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the three months ended December 31, 2017.  Operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity is calculated using adjusted operating net income. See non-GAAP reconciliation schedules.

                 
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  (UNAUDITED)            
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )     2018     2017       2018     2017 *
Interest and Dividend Income                
Loans, including fees   $ 15,461   $ 12,560     $ 59,755     $ 49,611
Interest and dividends on investment securities     1,536     999       5,153       3,906
Interest on deposits with banks     45     14       265       53
Total Interest and Dividend Income     17,042     13,573       65,173       53,570
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits     3,486     1,713       10,682       5,946
Short-term borrowings     125     323       767       1,057
Long-term debt     606     764       2,837       3,179
Total Interest Expense     4,217     2,800       14,286       10,182
                 
Net Interest Income     12,825     10,773       50,887       43,388
Provision for loan losses     465     30       1,405       1,010
                 
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses     12,360     10,743       49,482       42,378
                 
Noninterest Income                
Loan appraisal, credit, and miscellaneous charges     42     73       183       157
Gain on sale of assets     -     -       1       47
Net gains on sale of investment securities     -     42       -       175
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     5     -       (81 )     -
Income from bank owned life insurance     225     192       902       773
Service charges     794     686       3,063       2,595
Gain on sale of loans held for sale     -     -       -       294
Total Noninterest Income     1,066     993       4,068       4,041
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Salary and employee benefits     4,633     4,191       19,548       16,758
Occupancy expense     867     691       3,116       2,632
Advertising     167     139       671       543
Data processing expense     786     588       3,020       2,354
Professional fees     293     472       1,513       1,662
Merger and acquisition costs     5     335       3,625       829
Depreciation of premises and equipment     202     192       810       786
Telephone communications     47     49       277       191
Office supplies     37     33       149       119
FDIC Insurance     158     133       654       638
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     141     116       657       703
Core deposit intangible amortization     187     -       784       -
Other     718     800       3,325       2,839
Total Noninterest Expense     8,241     7,739       38,149       30,054
                 
Income before income taxes     5,185     3,997       15,401       16,365
Income tax expense     1,371     4,456       4,173       9,157
Net Income   $ 3,814   $ (459 )   $ 11,228     $ 7,208
                 
Earnings Per Common Share                
Basic   $ 0.69   $ (0.10 )   $ 2.02     $ 1.56
Diluted   $ 0.69   $ (0.10 )   $ 2.02     $ 1.56
Cash dividends paid per common share   $ 0.10   $ 0.10     $ 0.40     $ 0.40
* Derived from audited financial statements.                
                 


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                    
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES                      
THREE MONTHS ENDED (UNAUDITED)                      
                       
Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs and the fourth quarter 2017  income tax expense attributable to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate under the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,”  “operating earnings per share,” “operating return on average assets,” and “operating return on average common equity.” These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.
                       
                       
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017  
                       
                       
Net income  (loss) (as reported)   $ 3,814     $ 3,858     $ 2,335     $ 1,221     $ (459 )  
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act     -       -       -       -       2,740    
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax)     4       8       546       2,135       230    
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 3,818     $ 3,866     $ 2,881     $ 3,356     $ 2,511    
                       
                       
Income before income taxes (as reported)   $ 5,185     $ 5,299     $ 3,163     $ 1,754     $ 3,997    
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A")     5       11       741       2,868       335    
Adjusted pretax income     5,190       5,310       3,904       4,622       4,332    
Income tax expense     1,372       1,444       1,023       1,266       1,821    
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 3,818     $ 3,866     $ 2,881     $ 3,356     $ 2,511    
                       
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS")   $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.42     $ 0.22     $ (0.10 )  
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A   $ 0.69     $ 0.70     $ 0.52     $ 0.61     $ 0.54    
                       
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA')     0.93 %     0.96 %     0.59 %     0.31 %     -0.13 %  
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A     0.93 %     0.96 %     0.73 %     0.85 %     0.72 %  
                       
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE")     10.01 %     10.29 %     6.34 %     3.33 %     -1.62 %  
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A     10.02 %     10.31 %     7.82 %     9.15 %     8.89 %  
                       
Net income (as reported)   $ 3,814     $ 3,858     $ 2,335     $ 1,221     $ (459 )  
Weighted average common shares outstanding     5,551,962       5,551,184       5,551,123       5,547,715       4,616,515    
Average assets   $ 1,644,808     $ 1,606,853     $ 1,579,645     $ 1,581,538     $ 1,398,945    
Average equity     152,406       150,013       147,295       146,712       113,017    
                       


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
YEARS ENDED (UNAUDITED)          
           
Reconciliation of US GAAP Net Income, Earnings Per Share (EPS), Return on Average Assets (ROAA) and Return on Average Common Equity  (ROACE) to Non-GAAP Operating Net Income, EPS, ROAA and ROACE
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs. These expenses are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,”  “operating earnings per share,” “operating return on average assets,” and “operating return on average common equity.” These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.
           
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017  
           
           
Net income (as reported)   $ 11,228     $ 7,208    
Impact of  Tax Cuts and Jobs Act     -       2,740    
Merger and acquisition costs (net of tax)     2,693       724    
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 13,921     $ 10,672    
           
           
Income before income taxes (as reported)   $ 15,401     $ 16,365    
Merger and acquisition costs ("M&A")     3,625       829    
Adjusted pretax income     19,026       17,194    
Income tax expense     5,105       6,522    
Non-GAAP operating net income   $ 13,921     $ 10,672    
           
GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS")   $ 2.02     $ 1.56    
Non-GAAP operating diluted EPS before M&A   $ 2.51     $ 2.31    
           
GAAP return on average assets ("ROAA')     0.70 %     0.52 %  
Non-GAAP operating ROAA before M&A     0.87 %     0.78 %  
           
GAAP return on average common equity ("ROACE")     7.53 %     6.55 %  
Non-GAAP operating ROACE before M&A     9.34 %     9.70 %  
           
Net income (as reported)   $ 11,228     $ 7,208    
Weighted average common shares outstanding     5,550,510       4,629,228    
Average assets   $ 1,603,393     $ 1,376,983    
Average equity     149,128       109,979    
           


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME
UNAUDITED
  For the Three Months Ended December 31,   For the Three Months Ended
        2018             2017       December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018
          Average           Average           Average           Average
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
dollars in thousands Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost
Assets                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loan portfolio $ 1,309,380   $ 15,461 $ - 4.72 %   $ 1,132,232   $ 12,560   4.44 %   $ 1,309,380   $ 15,461   4.72 %   $ 1,279,242   $ 15,085   4.72 %
Investment securities, federal funds                                              
sold and interest-bearing deposits   221,896     1,581   2.85 %     175,663     1,013   2.31 %     221,896     1,581   2.85 %     208,627     1,399   2.68 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   1,531,276     17,042   4.45 %     1,307,895     13,573   4.15 %     1,531,276     17,042   4.45 %     1,487,869     16,484   4.43 %
Cash and cash equivalents   19,429             16,368             19,429             23,765        
Goodwill   10,719             -             10,719             10,604        
Core deposit intangible   2,928             -             2,928             3,120        
Other assets   80,456             74,682             80,456             81,495        
Total Assets $   1,644,808           $   1,398,945           $   1,644,808           $   1,606,853        
3                                              
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings $ 70,593   $ 18   0.10 %   $ 54,127   $ 7   0.05 %   $ 70,593   $ 18   0.10 %   $ 73,114   $ 19   0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand and money                                              
market accounts   676,196     1,588   0.94 %     424,767     408   0.38 %     676,196     1,588   0.94 %     611,039     1,093   0.72 %
Certificates of deposit   437,278     1,880   1.72 %     445,467     1,297   1.16 %     437,278     1,880   1.72 %     445,081     1,723   1.55 %
Long-term debt   20,441     99   1.94 %     55,503     286   2.06 %     20,441     99   1.94 %     34,696     242   2.79 %
Short-term debt   20,698     125   2.42 %     95,767     323   1.35 %     20,698     125   2.42 %     26,870     142   2.11 %
Subordinated Notes   23,000     360   6.26 %     23,000     359   6.24 %     23,000     360   6.26 %     23,000     360   6.26 %
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest                                              
in junior subordinated debentures   12,000     147   4.90 %     12,000     120   4.00 %     12,000     147   4.90 %     12,000     144   4.80 %
                                               
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,260,206       4,217   1.34 %     1,110,631       2,800   1.01 %     1,260,206       4,217   1.34 %     1,225,800       3,723   1.21 %
                                               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   218,367             164,515             218,367             216,580        
Other liabilities   13,829             10,782             13,829             14,460        
Stockholders' equity   152,406             113,017             152,406             150,013        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $   1,644,808           $   1,398,945           $   1,644,808           $   1,606,853        
                                               
Net interest income     $ 12,825           $ 10,773           $ 12,825           $ 12,761    
                                               
Interest rate spread         3.11 %           3.14 %           3.11 %           3.22 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets         3.35 %           3.29 %           3.35 %           3.43 %
Ratio of average interest-earning                                              
assets to average interest bearing                                              
liabilities         121.51 %           117.76 %           121.51 %           121.38 %
Average loans to average deposits         93.36 %           103.98 %           93.36 %           95.05 %
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **       68.82 %           59.09 %           68.82 %           66.93 %
                                               
Cost of funds         1.14 %           0.88 %           1.14 %           1.03 %
Cost of deposits         0.99 %           0.63 %           0.99 %           0.84 %
Cost of debt         3.84 %           2.34 %           3.84 %           3.68 %
                                               
Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $107,000 and $161,000 of accretion interest  for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively.  
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.                                            


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME  
UNAUDITED  
  For the Years Ended December 31,    
        2018             2017        
          Average           Average    
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/    
dollars in thousands Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost    
Assets                          
Interest-earning assets:                          
Loan portfolio $ 1,282,292   $ 59,755 $ - 4.66 %   $ 1,113,822   $ 49,611   4.45 %    
Investment securities, federal funds                          
sold and interest-bearing deposits   201,360     5,418   2.69 %     175,027     3,959   2.26 %    
Total Interest-Earning Assets   1,483,652     65,173   4.39 %     1,288,849     53,570   4.16 %    
Cash and cash equivalents   23,579             15,012            
Goodwill   10,439             -            
Core deposit intangible   3,209             -            
Other assets   82,514             73,122            
Total Assets $   1,603,393           $   1,376,983            
                           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Savings $ 73,268   $ 62   0.08 %   $ 53,560   $ 27   0.05 %    
Interest-bearing demand and money                          
market accounts   584,341     4,020   0.69 %     419,817     1,481   0.35 %    
Certificates of deposit   452,494     6,600   1.46 %     443,181     4,438   1.00 %    
Long-term debt   35,684     853   2.39 %     58,704     1,313   2.24 %    
Short-term debt   42,286     767   1.81 %     91,797     1,057   1.15 %    
Subordinated Notes   23,000     1,438   6.25 %     23,000     1,438   6.25 %    
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest                          
in junior subordinated debentures   12,000     546   4.55 %     12,000     428   3.57 %    
                           
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,223,073     14,286   1.17 %     1,102,059     10,182   0.92 %    
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   217,897             154,225            
Other liabilities   13,295             10,720            
Stockholders' equity   149,128             109,979            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $   1,603,393           $   1,376,983            
                           
Net interest income     $ 50,887           $ 43,388        
                           
Interest rate spread         3.22 %           3.24 %    
Net yield on interest-earning assets         3.43 %           3.37 %    
Ratio of average interest-earning                          
assets to average interest bearing                          
liabilities         121.31 %           116.95 %    
Average loans to average deposits         96.56 %           104.02 %    
Average transaction deposits to total average deposits **       65.93 %           58.61 %    
                           
Cost of funds         0.99 %           0.81 %    
Cost of deposits         0.80 %           0.56 %    
Cost of debt         3.19 %           2.28 %    
                           
Note: Loan average balance includes non-accrual loans. There are no tax equivalency adjustments. There was $742,000 of accretion interest during the year ended December 31, 2018.
** Transaction deposits exclude time deposits.                        
                           


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
    (Unaudited)   *  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017  
Assets          
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,064     $ 13,315    
Federal funds sold     5,700       -    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     3,272       2,102    
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value     119,976       68,164    
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost     96,271       99,246    
Equity securities carried at fair value through income     4,428       -    
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions     209       121    
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost     3,821       7,276    
Loans receivable     1,348,105       1,151,130    
Less: allowance for loan losses     (10,976 )     (10,515 )  
Net loans     1,337,129       1,140,615    
Goodwill     10,835       -    
Premises and equipment, net     22,922       21,391    
Other real estate owned (OREO)     8,111       9,341    
Accrued interest receivable     4,957       4,511    
Investment in bank owned life insurance     36,295       29,398    
Core deposit intangible     2,806       -    
Net deferred tax assets     6,693       5,922    
Other assets     1,738       4,559    
Total Assets   $ 1,689,227     $ 1,405,961    
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 209,378     $ 159,844    
Interest-bearing deposits     1,220,251       946,393    
Total deposits     1,429,629       1,106,237    
Short-term borrowings     35,000       87,500    
Long-term debt     20,436       55,498    
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in          
junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs)     12,000       12,000    
Subordinated notes - 6.25%     23,000       23,000    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     14,680       11,769    
Total Liabilities     1,534,745       1,296,004    
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock - par value $.01; authorized - 15,000,000 shares;          
issued 5,577,559 and 4,649,658 shares, respectively     56       46    
Additional paid in capital     84,396       48,209    
Retained earnings     72,594       63,648    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,846 )     (1,191 )  
Unearned ESOP shares     (718 )     (755 )  
Total Stockholders' Equity     154,482       109,957    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,689,227     $ 1,405,961    
           
* Derived from audited financial statements.          


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)                
           
     Three Months Ended    Years Ended
   
    December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017    
KEY OPERATING RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.93 %   (0.13 ) %   0.70   %   0.52   %  
Return on average common equity     10.01     (1.62 )     7.53       6.55      
Average total equity to average total assets     9.27     8.08       9.30       7.99      
Interest rate spread     3.11     3.14       3.22       3.24      
Net interest margin     3.35     3.29       3.43       3.37      
Cost of funds     1.14     0.88       0.99       0.81      
Cost of deposits     0.99     0.63       0.80       0.56      
Cost of debt     3.84     2.34       3.19       2.28      
Efficiency ratio     59.33     65.79       69.42       63.37      
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP**     58.30     62.16       61.54       60.42      
Non-interest expense to average assets     2.00     2.21       2.38       2.18      
Net operating expense to average assets     1.74     1.93       2.13       1.89      
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP**     1.71     1.81       1.85       1.79      
Avg. int-earning assets to avg. int-bearing liabilities     121.51     117.76       121.31       116.95      
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.07     (0.02 )     0.07       0.03      
COMMON SHARE DATA                    
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.69   $ (0.10 )   $ 2.02     $ 1.56      
Diluted net income per common share     0.69     (0.10 )     2.02       1.56      
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.10     0.10       0.20       0.20      
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic     5,551,962     4,616,515       5,550,510       4,627,776      
Diluted     5,551,962     4,616,515       5,550,510       4,629,228      
                     
THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued          
                       
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017   $ Change   % Change      
ASSET QUALITY                      
Total assets   $ 1,689,227   $ 1,405,961     $ 283,266       20.1   %    
Gross loans     1,346,922     1,150,044       196,878       17.1        
Classified Assets     40,819     50,298       (9,479 )     (18.8 )      
Allowance for loan losses     10,976     10,515       461       4.4        
                       
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days     1,134     9,227       (8,093 )     (87.7 )      
Past due loans >=90 days     11,110     2,483       8,627       347.4        
Total past due (delinquency) loans     12,244     11,710       534       4.6        
                       
Non-accrual loans (a)     19,282     4,693       14,589       310.9        
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) (b)     6,676     10,021       (3,345 )     (33.4 )      
Other real estate owned (OREO)     8,111     9,341       (1,230 )     (13.2 )      
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs   $ 34,069   $ 24,055     $ 10,014       41.6        
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                      
Classified assets to total assets     2.42 %   3.58   %            
Classified assets to risk-based capital     21.54     32.10                
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.81     0.91                
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans     56.92     224.06                
Past due loans - 31 to 89 days to total loans     0.08     0.80                
Past due loans >=90 days to total loans     0.82     0.22                
Total past due (delinquency) to total loans     0.91     1.02                
Non-accrual loans to total loans     1.43     0.41                
Non-accrual loans and TDRs to total loans     1.93     1.28                
Non-accrual loans and OREO to total assets     1.62     1.00                
Non-accrual loans, OREO and TDRs to total assets     2.02     1.71                
COMMON SHARE DATA                      
Book value per common share   $ 27.70   $ 23.65                
Tangible book value per common share**     25.25   ***                
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,577,559     4,649,658                
OTHER DATA                      
Full-time equivalent employees     189     165                
Branches (c)     12     11                
Loan Production Offices     5     5                
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.50 %   8.79   %            
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     10.36     9.51                
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     11.23     10.53                
Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets     13.68     13.40                
Common equity to assets     9.15     7.82                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets **     8.41   ***                
           
** Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP measures.          
*** The Company had no intangible assets before January 1, 2018.                  
(a) Non-accrual loans include all loans that are 90 days or more delinquent and loans that are non-accrual due to the operating results or cash flows of a customer. Non-accrual loans can include loans that are current with all loan payments. At December 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company had current non-accrual loans of $8.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively.    
(b)  At December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, the Bank had total TDRs of $9.4 million and $10.8 million, respectively, with $29,000 and $769,000, respectively, in non-accrual status. These loans are classified as non-accrual loans for the calculation of financial ratios.      
(c) The Company closed four of the five acquired County First branches in May 2018.                


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued          
                       
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger and acquisition costs, OREO gains and losses and OREO expenses, and gains and losses on sales of investments or other assets, that are not considered part of recurring operations.  These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.      
     Three Months Ended    Years Ended
     
    December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017   December 31, 2018   December 31, 2017      
                       
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES          
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis                      
Noninterest expense   $ 8,241     $ 7,739     $ 38,149     $ 30,054        
Net interest income plus noninterest income     13,891       11,766       54,955       47,429        
                       
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     59.33 %     65.79 %     69.42 %     63.37 %      
                       
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis                      
Noninterest Expense   $ 8,241     $ 7,739     $ 38,149     $ 30,054        
Non-GAAP adjustments:                      
Merger and acquisition costs     (5 )     (335 )     (3,625 )     (829 )      
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     (141 )     (116 )     (657 )     (703 )      
Noninterest expense - as adjusted     8,095       7,288       33,867       28,522        
                       
Net interest income plus noninterest income     13,891       11,766       54,955       47,429        
Non-GAAP adjustments:                      
(Gains) losses on sale of asset     -       -       (1 )     (47 )      
Net (gains) losses on sale of investment securities     -       (42 )     -       (175 )      
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities     (5 )     -       81       -        
Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted   $ 13,886     $ 11,724     $ 55,035     $ 47,207        
                                       
Efficiency ratio -Non-GAAP basis     58.30 %     62.16 %     61.54 %     60.42 %      
                                       
                                       
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio - GAAP basis                  
Average Assets   $ 1,644,808     $ 1,398,945     $ 1,603,393     $ 1,376,983        
                       
Noninterest expense     8,241       7,739       38,149       30,054        
less: noninterest income     (1,066 )     (993 )     (4,068 )     (4,041 )      
Net operating exp.   $ 7,175     $ 6,746     $ 34,081     $ 26,013        
Net operating exp. to average assets - GAAP basis     1.74 %     1.93 %     2.13 %     1.89 %      
                       
Net operating exp. to average assets ratio -Non-GAAP basis                  
Average Assets   $ 1,644,808     $ 1,398,945     $ 1,603,393     $ 1,376,983        
                       
Net operating exp.     7,175       6,746       34,081       26,013        
Non-GAAP adjustments noninterest expense:                      
Merger and acquisition costs     (5 )     (335 )     (3,625 )     (829 )      
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     (141 )     (116 )     (657 )     (703 )      
Non-GAAP adjustments non interest income:                      
Gains (losses) on sale of asset     -       -       1       47        
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities     -       42       -       175        
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     5       -       (81 )     -        
Net operating exp.-adjusted   $ 7,034     $ 6,337     $ 29,719     $ 24,703        
Net operating exp. to average assets - Non-GAAP basis   1.71 %     1.81 %     1.85 %     1.79 %      
                       


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                                    
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO (UNAUDITED)                                    
(dollars in thousands)                                        
                                         
                                         
BY LOAN TYPE   December 31, 2018   %   September 30, 2018   %   June 30, 2018   %   March 31, 2018   %   December 31, 2017   %
                                         
Commercial real estate   $ 878,016   65.18 %   $ 847,945   64.84 %   $ 828,445   64.20 %   $ 817,576   63.88 %   $ 727,314   63.25 %
Residential first mortgages     156,709   11.63 %     156,565   11.97 %     163,090   12.64 %     166,390   13.00 %     170,374   14.81 %
Residential rentals     124,298   9.23 %     125,383   9.59 %     127,469   9.88 %     129,026   10.08 %     110,228   9.58 %
Construction and land development     29,705   2.21 %     28,788   2.20 %     28,647   2.22 %     28,226   2.21 %     27,871   2.42 %
Home equity and second mortgages     35,561   2.64 %     36,360   2.78 %     37,026   2.87 %     39,481   3.09 %     21,351   1.86 %
Commercial loans     71,680   5.32 %     62,083   4.75 %     57,519   4.46 %     52,198   4.08 %     56,417   4.91 %
Consumer loans     751   0.06 %     730   0.06 %     801   0.06 %     853   0.07 %     573   0.05 %
Commercial equipment     50,202   3.73 %     49,883   3.81 %     47,418   3.67 %     45,905   3.59 %     35,916   3.12 %
Gross loans     1,346,922   100.00 %     1,307,737   100.00 %     1,290,415   100.00 %     1,279,655   100.00 %     1,150,044   100.00 %
Net deferred costs (fees)     1,183   0.09 %     917   0.07 %     1,122   0.09 %     1,118   0.09 %     1,086   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,348,105       $ 1,308,654       $ 1,291,537       $ 1,280,773       $ 1,151,130    
                                         
                                         
BY ACQUIRED AND NON-ACQUIRED   December 31, 2018   %   September 30, 2018   %   June 30, 2018   %   March 31, 2018   %   December 31, 2017   %
                                         
Acquired loans - performing   $ 103,667   7.70 %   $ 107,142   8.19 %   $ 115,157   8.92 %   $ 121,615   9.50 %   $ -   0.00 %
Acquired loans - purchase credit impaired ("PCI")   3,220   0.24 %     3,511   0.27 %     3,839   0.30 %     3,871   0.30 %     -   0.00 %
Total acquired loans     106,887   7.94 %     110,653   8.46 %     118,996   9.22 %     125,486   9.81 %     -   0.00 %
Non-acquired loans**     1,240,035   92.06 %     1,197,084   91.54 %     1,171,419   90.78 %     1,154,169   90.19 %     1,150,044   100.00 %
Gross loans     1,346,922         1,307,737         1,290,415         1,279,655         1,150,044    
Net deferred costs (fees)     1,183   0.09 %     917   0.07 %     1,122   0.09 %     1,118   0.09 %     1,086   0.09 %
Total loans, net of deferred costs   $ 1,348,105       $ 1,308,654       $ 1,291,537       $ 1,280,773       $ 1,151,130    
                                         
** Non-acquired loans include loans transferred from acquired pools following release of acquisition accounting FMV adjustments.                    


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
THREE MONTHS ENDED (UNAUDITED)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
                     
Beginning of period   $ 10,739     $ 10,725     $ 10,471     $ 10,515     $ 10,435  
                     
Charge-offs     (254 )     (219 )     (164 )     (580 )     (13 )
Recoveries     26       193       18       36       63  
Net charge-offs     (228 )     (26 )     (146 )     (544 )     50  
                     
Provision for loan losses     465       40       400       500       30  
End of period   $ 10,976     $ 10,739     $ 10,725     $ 10,471     $ 10,515  
                     
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     -0.07 %     -0.01 %     -0.05 %     -0.17 %     0.02 %
                     
Breakdown of general and specific allowance as a percentage of gross loans            
General allowance   $ 9,796     $ 9,729     $ 9,359     $ 9,310     $ 9,491  
Specific allowance     1,180       1,010       1,366       1,161       1,024  
    $ 10,976     $ 10,739     $ 10,725     $ 10,471     $ 10,515  
General allowance     0.73 %     0.74 %     0.73 %     0.73 %     0.82 %
Specific allowance     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.11 %     0.09 %     0.09 %
Allowance to gross loans     0.81 %     0.82 %     0.83 %     0.82 %     0.91 %
                     
Allowance to non-acquired gross loans     0.89 %     0.90 %     0.92 %     0.91 %     0.91 %


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                                
SUMMARY OF  DEPOSITS (UNAUDITED)                                    
(dollars in thousands)                                        
      December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017
  (dollars in thousands)   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %   Balance   %
  Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 209,378   14.65 %   $ 217,151   14.95 %   $ 214,249   16.18 %   $ 229,612   17.86 %   $ 159,844   14.45 %
  Interest-bearing:                                        
  Demand     437,170   30.58 %     448,299   30.87 %     307,986   23.26 %     217,039   16.88 %     215,447   19.48 %
  Money market deposits     266,160   18.62 %     274,039   18.87 %     281,975   21.30 %     284,449   22.12 %     226,351   20.46 %
  Savings     69,892   4.89 %     71,003   4.89 %     73,142   5.52 %     76,360   5.94 %     52,990   4.79 %
  Certificates of deposit     447,029   31.27 %     441,879   30.42 %     446,516   33.73 %     478,476   37.21 %     451,605   40.82 %
  Total interest-bearing     1,220,251   85.35 %     1,235,220   85.05 %     1,109,619   83.82 %     1,056,324   82.14 %     946,393   85.55 %
                                           
  Total Deposits   $ 1,429,629   100.00 %   $ 1,452,371   100.00 %   $ 1,323,868   100.00 %   $ 1,285,936   100.00 %   $ 1,106,237   100.00 %
                                           
  Transaction accounts   $   982,600   68.73 %   $   1,010,492   69.58 %   $   877,352   66.27 %   $   807,460   62.79 %   $   654,632   59.18 %


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION                    
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)                  
                       
Reconciliation of US GAAP total assets, common equity, common equity to assets and book value to Non-GAAP tangible assets, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value.
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain  performance measures, which exclude intangible assets.  These non-GAAP measures are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.
                       
                       
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018   June 30, 2018   March 31, 2018   December 31, 2017  
                       
Total assets   $ 1,689,227     $ 1,676,409     $ 1,586,288     $ 1,576,996     $ 1,405,961    
Less: intangible assets                      
Goodwill     10,835       10,708       10,603       10,277       -    
Core deposit intangible     2,806       2,993       3,186       3,385       -    
Total intangible assets     13,641       13,701       13,789       13,662       -    
Tangible assets   $ 1,675,586     $ 1,662,708     $ 1,572,499     $ 1,563,334     $ 1,405,961    
                       
Total common equity   $ 154,482     $ 150,148     $ 147,246     $ 145,657     $ 109,957    
Less: intangible assets     13,641       13,701       13,789       13,662       -    
Tangible common equity   $ 140,841     $ 136,447     $ 133,457     $ 131,995     $ 109,957    
                       
Common shares outstanding at end of period     5,577,559       5,575,024       5,574,511       5,573,841       4,649,658    
                       
GAAP common equity to assets     9.15 %     8.96 %     9.28 %     9.24 %     7.82 %  
Non-GAAP tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.41 %     8.21 %     8.49 %     8.44 %     7.82 %  
                       
GAAP common book value per share   $ 27.70     $ 26.93     $ 26.41     $ 26.13     $ 23.65    
Non-GAAP tangible common book value per share   $ 25.25     $ 24.47     $ 23.94     $ 23.68     $ 23.65    


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
    Three Months Ended﻿
 		 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )     2018     2018       2018       2018     2017    
Interest and Dividend Income                      
Loans, including fees   $ 15,461   $ 15,085     $ 14,483     $ 14,726   $ 12,560    
Interest and dividends on securities     1,536     1,311       1,211       1,095     999    
Interest on deposits with banks     45     88       60       72     14    
Total Interest and Dividend Income     17,042     16,484       15,754       15,893     13,573    
                       
Interest Expense                      
Deposits     3,486     2,835       2,405       1,956     1,712    
Short-term borrowings     125     142       217       283     323    
Long-term debt     606     746       721       764     765    
Total Interest Expense     4,217     3,723       3,343       3,003     2,800    
                       
Net Interest Income (NII)     12,825     12,761       12,411       12,890     10,773    
Provision for loan losses     465     40       400       500     30    
                       
NII After Provision For Loan Losses     12,360     12,721       12,011       12,390     10,743    
                       
Noninterest Income                      
Loan appraisal, credit, and misc. charges     42     81       7       53     73    
Gain on sale of asset     -     -       1       -     -    
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities     -     -       -       -     42    
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     5     (8 )     (78 )     -     -    
Income from bank owned life insurance     225     227       224       226     192    
Service charges     794     770       747       752     686    
Gain on sale of loans held for sale     -     -       -       -     -    
Total Noninterest Income     1,066     1,070       901       1,031     993    
                       
Noninterest Expense                      
Salary and employee benefits     4,633     4,739       5,129       5,047     4,191    
Occupancy expense     867     744       739       766     691    
Advertising     167     165       180       159     139    
Data processing expense     786     769       782       683     588    
Professional fees     293     442       426       352     472    
Merger and acquisition costs     5     11       741       2,868     335    
Depreciation of premises and equipment     202     207       202       199     192    
Telephone communications     47     62       69       99     49    
Office supplies     37     31       41       40     33    
FDIC Insurance     158     185       113       198     133    
OREO valuation allowance and expenses     141     165       237       114     116    
Core deposit intangible amortization     187     193       199       205     -    
Other     718     779       891       937     800    
Total Noninterest Expense     8,241     8,492       9,749       11,667     7,739    
                       
Income before income taxes     5,185     5,299       3,163       1,754     3,997    
Income tax expense     1,371     1,441       828       533     4,456    
Net Income (Loss)   $ 3,814   $ 3,858     $ 2,335     $ 1,221   $ (459 )  
                       


THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) - Continued
                       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )     2018       2018       2018       2018       2017    
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks   $ 24,064     $ 26,718     $ 16,718     $ 29,739     $ 13,315    
Federal funds sold     5,700       36,099       -       730       -    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     3,272       8,778       3,667       3,986       2,102    
Securities available for sale (AFS), at fair value     119,976       107,962       79,026       66,603       68,164    
Securities held to maturity (HTM), at amortized cost     96,271       97,217       100,842       97,949       99,246    
Equity securities carried at fair value through income     4,428       4,359       4,367       4,421       -    
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   209       249       249       249       121    
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock - at cost     3,821       2,547       4,311       5,587       7,276    
Loans receivable     1,348,105       1,308,654       1,291,537       1,280,773       1,151,130    
Less: allowance for loan losses     (10,976 )     (10,739 )     (10,725 )     (10,471 )     (10,515 )  
Net Loans     1,337,129       1,297,915       1,280,812       1,270,302       1,140,615    
Goodwill     10,835       10,708       10,603       10,277       -    
Premises and equipment, net     22,922       22,433       22,472       22,496       21,391    
Premises and equipment held for sale     -       -       600       2,341       -    
Other real estate owned (OREO)     8,111       8,207       8,305       9,352       9,341    
Accrued interest receivable     4,957       5,032       4,786       4,749       4,511    
Investment in bank owned life insurance     36,295       36,071       35,843       35,619       29,398    
Core deposit intangible     2,806       2,993       3,186       3,385       -    
Net deferred tax assets     6,693       6,999       6,624       6,239       5,922    
Other assets     1,738       2,122       3,877       2,972       4,559    
                       
Total Assets   $ 1,689,227     $ 1,676,409     $ 1,586,288     $ 1,576,996     $ 1,405,961    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
                       
Liabilities                      
Deposits                      
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 209,378     $ 217,151     $ 214,249     $ 229,612     $ 159,844    
Interest-bearing deposits     1,220,251       1,235,220       1,109,619       1,056,324       946,393    
Total deposits     1,429,629       1,452,371       1,323,868       1,285,936       1,106,237    
Short-term borrowings     35,000       5,000       36,500       51,500       87,500    
Long-term debt     20,436       20,451       30,467       45,483       55,498    
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in                      
junior subordinated debentures (TRUPs)     12,000       12,000      