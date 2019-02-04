Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (Control to Range, Control to Target and Threshold Suspended Device Systems) Market 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Pancreas Device System Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Control to Range, Control to Target and Threshold Suspended Device Systems); and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial pancreas device systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,168.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% from 2016-2025.



Driving factors such as, growing prevalence of diabetes, developments by major players, rise in demand for computerized systems for glycemic control are expected to boost the market growth over the years. In addition, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global artificial pancreas device systems market in the coming years. However, availability of alternatives for artificial pancreas device systems and high cost associated with these systems are likely to negatively affect the market growth in the coming years.



On the other hand, use of pancreas cell implant is expected to be one of the prevalent trends in the market. Use of an artificial pancreas is related to the better control of blood sugar levels for people with type 1 diabetes compared with standard treatment. For people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide around-the-clock information on blood glucose levels, which is then used to determine how much insulin is needed. Insulin pumps allow the insulin doses to be administered subcutaneously throughout the day.



The advanced technology developed for the diabetes treatment is the pancreas cell implant developed in November 2017, by a California company, Encellin. The company aims to eradicate insulin injections for diabetic patients with an insulin-producing implant containing live cells. The device is in preclinical trials and the company is organizing for clinical trials. The concept of packaging cells in semipermeable membranes could have other medical uses as well. This promising technology will help in the removal of the diabetes related problems and are expected to be prevalent future trend in artificial pancreas device systems market.



Global artificial pancreas device systems market, based on the type was segmented into control to range, control to target and threshold device systems. In 2017, the threshold suspended device systems segment held a largest market share of 71.5% of the artificial pancreas device systems market, by type. The threshold suspended device systems is the largest segment among the type segment in the artificial pancreas devices system market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. However, the control to target segment is the fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - by Type

3.2.2 Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

4.1.2 Developments by Major Players

4.1.3 Rise In Demand For Computerized Systems For Glycemic Control

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives For Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

4.2.2 High Cost of Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Pancreas Cell Implant

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Prominent Players In the Market

5.3.1 Medtronic

5.3.2 Insulet Corporation

5.3.3 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Analysis - by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market, by Type, 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Control To Range Market

6.4 Control To Target Market

6.5 Threshold Suspended Device System Market



7. North America Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



8. Europe Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



9. Asia Pacific Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Middle East and Africa Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. South and Central America Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market -Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies In the Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market, 2016-2018

12.3 Organic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Product Approval

12.3.3 Product Launch

12.3.4 Expansion

12.3.5 Other Organic Strategies

12.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Partnerships

12.4.3 Collaborations

12.4.4 Agreements

12.4.5 Acquisitions

12.4.6 Other Inorganic Strategies



13. Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market - Key Company Profiles

13.1 Defymed

13.2 Typezero Technologies, Inc.

13.3 Insulet Corporation

13.4 Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

13.5 Medtronic

13.6 Dexcom, Inc.

13.7 Admetsys

13.8 Beta Bionics

13.9 Cellnovo

13.10 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.



