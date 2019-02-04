There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,895 in the last 365 days.

Global Spondyloarthritis Competitor Landscape Report 2018 Featuring 88 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Landscape: Spondyloarthritis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Competitor Landscape: Spondyloarthritis", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Spondyloarthritis (SpA) disease market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.

Key Highlights from the report

  • Given that only 187 patients are currently enrolled in upadacitinib's Phase II/III SELECT-Axis 1 trial in AS, it is assumed that AbbVie will need to run a Phase III program before filing.
  • Secukinumab's EU label update for PsA will bring it in-line with its US label, and is expected to become a key point of differentiation.
  • Change in primary completion date of the Phase III COAST-X trial is not expected to influence ixekizumab's regulatory timeline in any way, with Lilly stating that it expects to file for regulatory approval of ixekizumab in AS and nr-axSpA, simultaneously, by YE 2018.

  • Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.
  • Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.
  • Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.
  • Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.
  • Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.

  • Current early-stage SpA pipeline & candidate Watch List'.
  • Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.

  • The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)
  • Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix
  • Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables
  • Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

  • Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher
  • Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market
  • Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market
  • A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.

  1. Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Spondyloarthritis (SpA) Competitor Landscape
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Key Events & Landscape Updates
  4. Landscape Updates
  5. Order of Entry
  6. Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies
  7. Lifecycle Development
  8. Key Competitor Direction of Travel'
  9. Pipeline Landscape
  10. Pipeline Summary
  11. Approved Product Development Landscape
  12. Lifecycle Development
  13. Appendix

  • AbbVie
  • AbGenomics
  • Abivax
  • Ablynx
  • ACEA Biosciences
  • Acerta Pharma
  • Akari Therapeutics
  • Akros Pharma
  • Almirall
  • Amgen
  • Asana Biosciences
  • Astellas
  • AstraZeneca
  • Bayer
  • Biocad
  • Bird Rock Bio
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Can-Fite Biopharma
  • Celgene
  • Chemo-Centryx
  • Cyclacel
  • Daichii Sankyo
  • Eddingpharm
  • Eisai
  • Eli Lilly
  • EMD Serono
  • Ensemble Therapeutics
  • Galapagos
  • Genentech
  • Gilead
  • GSK
  • Hanmi
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Hutchison Medi Pharma
  • Innate Pharma
  • Innocare Pharma
  • Istesso
  • Izana Bioscience
  • Janssen
  • Japan Tobacco
  • Jiangsu HengRui
  • Kineta
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin
  • Leo Pharma
  • Lupin
  • MacroGenics
  • MedImmune
  • Merck
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mesoblast
  • Momenta
  • MorphoSys
  • Morphotek
  • MSD
  • Nektar Therapeutics
  • Novartis
  • NovImmune
  • Noxopharm
  • Nuevolution
  • Oscotec
  • OSE Immuno Therapeutics
  • Pfizer
  • Philogen
  • Principia Biopharma
  • Protalex
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals
  • Regen BioPharma
  • Regeneron
  • Rigel
  • Rottapharm Biotech
  • R-Pharm
  • Sanofi
  • Sareum
  • Sun Pharma
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
  • SynAct Pharma
  • Taiho
  • Taisho
  • Takeda
  • TiGenix
  • UCB
  • Valeant
  • Viela Bio
  • Vitae Pharmaceuticals
  • Vitaeris
  • WuXi
  • Xencor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t6l27/global?w=12

