Global Spondyloarthritis Competitor Landscape Report 2018 Featuring 88 Companies
"Competitor Landscape: Spondyloarthritis", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Spondyloarthritis (SpA) disease market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.
Key Highlights from the report
- Given that only 187 patients are currently enrolled in upadacitinib's Phase II/III SELECT-Axis 1 trial in AS, it is assumed that AbbVie will need to run a Phase III program before filing.
- Secukinumab's EU label update for PsA will bring it in-line with its US label, and is expected to become a key point of differentiation.
- Change in primary completion date of the Phase III COAST-X trial is not expected to influence ixekizumab's regulatory timeline in any way, with Lilly stating that it expects to file for regulatory approval of ixekizumab in AS and nr-axSpA, simultaneously, by YE 2018.
Landscape Updates
- Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.
- Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.
- Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.
- Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.
- Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.
Appendix
- Current early-stage SpA pipeline & candidate Watch List'.
- Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.
Scope
- The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)
- Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix
- Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables
- Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.
Reasons to Buy
- Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher
- Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market
- Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market
- A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Spondyloarthritis (SpA) Competitor Landscape
- Executive Summary
- Key Events & Landscape Updates
- Landscape Updates
- Order of Entry
- Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies
- Lifecycle Development
- Key Competitor Direction of Travel'
- Pipeline Landscape
- Pipeline Summary
- Approved Product Development Landscape
- Lifecycle Development
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- AbGenomics
- Abivax
- Ablynx
- ACEA Biosciences
- Acerta Pharma
- Akari Therapeutics
- Akros Pharma
- Almirall
- Amgen
- Asana Biosciences
- Astellas
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Biocad
- Bird Rock Bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Can-Fite Biopharma
- Celgene
- Chemo-Centryx
- Cyclacel
- Daichii Sankyo
- Eddingpharm
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Serono
- Ensemble Therapeutics
- Galapagos
- Genentech
- Gilead
- GSK
- Hanmi
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Hutchison Medi Pharma
- Innate Pharma
- Innocare Pharma
- Istesso
- Izana Bioscience
- Janssen
- Japan Tobacco
- Jiangsu HengRui
- Kineta
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Leo Pharma
- Lupin
- MacroGenics
- MedImmune
- Merck
- Merck KGaA
- Mesoblast
- Momenta
- MorphoSys
- Morphotek
- MSD
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Novartis
- NovImmune
- Noxopharm
- Nuevolution
- Oscotec
- OSE Immuno Therapeutics
- Pfizer
- Philogen
- Principia Biopharma
- Protalex
- Reata Pharmaceuticals
- Regen BioPharma
- Regeneron
- Rigel
- Rottapharm Biotech
- R-Pharm
- Sanofi
- Sareum
- Sun Pharma
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- SynAct Pharma
- Taiho
- Taisho
- Takeda
- TiGenix
- UCB
- Valeant
- Viela Bio
- Vitae Pharmaceuticals
- Vitaeris
- WuXi
- Xencor
