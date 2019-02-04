Global Spondyloarthritis Competitor Landscape Report 2018 Featuring 88 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Landscape: Spondyloarthritis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Competitor Landscape: Spondyloarthritis", briefings contain evaluations of ongoing development activities within the Spondyloarthritis (SpA) disease market, together with analysis of current & potential future product positioning.



Key Highlights from the report



Given that only 187 patients are currently enrolled in upadacitinib's Phase II/III SELECT-Axis 1 trial in AS, it is assumed that AbbVie will need to run a Phase III program before filing.

Secukinumab's EU label update for PsA will bring it in-line with its US label, and is expected to become a key point of differentiation.

Change in primary completion date of the Phase III COAST-X trial is not expected to influence ixekizumab's regulatory timeline in any way, with Lilly stating that it expects to file for regulatory approval of ixekizumab in AS and nr-axSpA, simultaneously, by YE 2018.

Landscape Updates



Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.

Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.

Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.

Pipeline Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.

Approved Product Landscape: An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.



Appendix



Current early-stage SpA pipeline & candidate Watch List'.

Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.

Scope

The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix

Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

Reasons to Buy

Provides details on forecast US & EU approvals for pipeline drugs in Phase II development or higher

Includes potential positioning strategies that companies may adopt for their novel assets once they are approved & launched in the market

Reviews ongoing lifecycle management strategies for existing players in the market

A detailed methodology allows you to understand the forecast assumptions made, enabling cross comparison with your own internal forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Spondyloarthritis (SpA) Competitor Landscape Executive Summary Key Events & Landscape Updates Landscape Updates Order of Entry Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies Lifecycle Development Key Competitor Direction of Travel' Pipeline Landscape Pipeline Summary Approved Product Development Landscape Lifecycle Development Appendix

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

AbGenomics

Abivax

Ablynx

ACEA Biosciences

Acerta Pharma

Akari Therapeutics

Akros Pharma

Almirall

Amgen

Asana Biosciences

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biocad

Bird Rock Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Can-Fite Biopharma

Celgene

Chemo-Centryx

Cyclacel

Daichii Sankyo

Eddingpharm

Eisai

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

Ensemble Therapeutics

Galapagos

Genentech

Gilead

GSK

Hanmi

Hoffmann-La Roche

Hutchison Medi Pharma

Innate Pharma

Innocare Pharma

Istesso

Izana Bioscience

Janssen

Japan Tobacco

Jiangsu HengRui

Kineta

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Leo Pharma

Lupin

MacroGenics

MedImmune

Merck

Merck KGaA

Mesoblast

Momenta

MorphoSys

Morphotek

MSD

Nektar Therapeutics

Novartis

NovImmune

Noxopharm

Nuevolution

Oscotec

OSE Immuno Therapeutics

Pfizer

Philogen

Principia Biopharma

Protalex

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Regen BioPharma

Regeneron

Rigel

Rottapharm Biotech

R-Pharm

Sanofi

Sareum

Sun Pharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

SynAct Pharma

Taiho

Taisho

Takeda

TiGenix

UCB

Valeant

Viela Bio

Vitae Pharmaceuticals

Vitaeris

WuXi

Xencor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t6l27/global?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.