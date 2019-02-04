Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Ischemic Stroke: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sales of drugs in the AIS market (including TIA) were approximately $7.2B in 2017 in the 8MMthe US, five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and China. The US was the largest market, with sales of $3.4B, representing 47% of all sales from the 8MM. The highest-selling drug in the market was Roche's Activase (alteplase), which generated sales of $1.2B in the 8MM in 2017.



Stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because a cerebral blood vessel ruptures and bleeds (hemorrhagic stroke) or is blocked by a clot (ischemic stroke), which obstructs blood flow and oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain, causing death of the local brain tissue (infarction). Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide and a common cause of dementia, associated with significant social and economic impact.



The Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) market is about to enter an exciting phase over the next decade with novel therapies entering the market that are designed to improve stroke outcome. Global sales in the Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) market are expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% till 2027. The main drivers of growth will be the launch of three novel neuroprotective agents (NA-1, BIIB093, and 3K3A-APC) and one stem cell therapy (MultiStem) aimed at improving clinical outcome post-stroke when given in the acute phase of stroke, along with Activase or endovascular treatment (EVT) or both. One stem cell therapy, SB623, is designed to reduce disability in patients with chronic stroke, potentially given years after the initial event.



What are the key drivers of significant growth of the Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) market?

What are the pricing and reimbursement prospects for the upcoming novel therapies?

What is the market potentials of drugs developed for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS), and would they fulfill the greatest unmet needs in this space?

How will key patent expiries of novel anticoagulants (NOACs) impact sales of current and launching therapies in Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS)?

Will there be opportunities remaining after the launch of late pipeline drugs in Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS)?

Overview of AIS, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Annualized AIS therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast for ten years to 2022.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the AIS therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AIS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AIS therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global AIS therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis & Forecasts



2 Acute Ischemic Stroke: Executive Summary

2.1 AIS Market Forecast to Reach $10.6B by 2027

2.2 The AIS Late-Stage Pipeline Focus on Improving Stroke Outcome

2.3 Current Treatments Leave High Level of Unmet Need in the AIS Market

2.4 Opportunities Will Remain for New Entrants

2.5 Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs Entering the AIS Market Will Be a Key Driver of Growth

2.6 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AIS (2017-2027)

5.5.1 First-Ever Diagnosed Incident Cases of AIS

5.5.1 Age-Specific First-Ever Diagnosed Incident Cases of AIS

5.5.2 Sex-Specific First-Ever Diagnosed Incident Cases of AIS

5.5.3 Recurrent Diagnosed Incident Cases of AIS

5.5.4 First-Ever Diagnosed Incident Cases of AIS by TOAST Subtype

5.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AIS

5.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AIS

5.5.7 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AIS

5.5.8 AIS Mortality

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.1.1 AIS

6.1.2 TIA

6.2 Treatment Guidelines

6.3 US

6.4 5EU

6.5 Japan

6.6 China



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Safer and More Effective Thrombolysis

8.3 Effective Therapies to Improve Clinical Outcome

8.4 Long-Term Compliance with Secondary Stroke Prevention Therapies

8.5 Access to Rapid Diagnosis and Acute Treatment



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

9.2.1 Neuroprotective Agents

9.2.2 Stem Cell Therapies



10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Roche Portfolio Assessment

10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Portfolio Assessment

10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Portfolio Assessment

10.6 Janssen Portfolio Assessment

10.7 Daiichi Sankyo Portfolio Assessment

10.8 AstraZeneca Portfolio Assessment

10.9 ZZ Biotech Portfolio Assessment

10.10 NoNO Inc. Portfolio Assessment

10.11 Biogen Portfolio Assessment

10.12 Athersys Portfolio Assessment

10.13 SanBio Portfolio Assessment



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix

12.1 Bibliography

12.2 Abbreviations

12.3 Methodology

12.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

12.3.2 Diagnosed Patients

12.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients

12.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class

12.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates

12.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions

12.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions

12.3.8 Generic Erosion

12.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents

12.4 Primary Research - KOLs Interviewed for This Report

12.4.1 KOLs

12.4.2 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey

12.5 About the Authors

12.5.1 Analyst

12.5.2 Therapy Area Director

12.5.3 Epidemiologist

12.5.4 Managing Epidemiologist

12.5.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

12.5.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy



