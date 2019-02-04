Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression Treatment Market is Poised to Exhibit A Moderate 3.2% CAGR by 2028 - Future Market Insights

Natural Product Intervention for Chemotherapy-induced Myelosuppression Treatment Points Gains Momentum: FMI Survey

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by FMI reveals that the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market is expected to grow at a subdued 3% y-o-y in 2019. Valued at nearly US$ 7 billion in 2018, gains are likely to be driven by a combination of multipronged factors, including,

Development of natural product interventions for chemotherapy-induced side effects

Growing implementation of radiation treatment in cancer treatment owing to the associated high success rate of chemotherapy

Growing R&D investments in cancer research

The FMI study finds that ‘growth factor’ drugs continued to garner highest revenues in the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market . In 2018, over 73% of the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market revenues were consolidated in the growth factors. Gains were especially notable for granulocyte-colony stimulating factor or G-CSF, which accounted for over 60% of the global chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market revenues in 2018.

The FMI study reveals that erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA) also accounted for a significant market share, with revenues likely to grow at 2.8% in 2019. In April 2017, FDA announced the removal of risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) requirement for the use of ESA drugs in myelosuppression treatment. The ESAs used in the treatment of radiation-induced myelosuppression treatment are epoetin alfa and darbepoetin alfa. This has led healthcare professionals to engage in the practice of discussing benefits as well as risks of treatments that include ESAs before initiating the use.

Hematopoietic growth factors have transformed the practice of cancer treatment by allowing stimulation of production of specific cells. With this, use of thrombopoietin receptor agonists is expected to rise rapidly at the rate of 3.5% in 2019.

Injectable Drugs Present Higher Therapeutic Availability over Orals

The FMI study finds that injectable drugs accounted for over 97% of the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market revenues in 2018. The status-quo will continue in the future, however, the oral route of administration is expected to garner increasing annual revenues and expected to grow at 4.8% in 2019 over 2018.

Increasing number of research validations related to the benefits of the oral route of administration can be attributed to the higher growth rate of the segment in the future. However, revenues from the injectable route of the administration continue to grow steadily on the back of their higher therapeutic availability over orally administered drugs.

Market Revenues Consolidated in Neutropenia Treatment

According to the study, chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market revenues heavily consolidated in the neutropenia treatment. In 2018, neutropenia indication accounted for over 62% of market revenues. As neutropenia is one of the most common side effects of chemotherapy wherein prolongation of the same can lead to life-threatening infections. Owing to the severity of the implications, chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression therapeutics are heavily used in the treatment of neutropenia.

Anemia and thrombocytopenia indications also utilize chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment therapeutics. The study finds that revenues in the thrombocytopenia treatment will grow at 3.7% y-o-y in 2019.

Retail Pharmacies Most Prominent Sales Channel

The study opines that chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment therapeutics sales remain higher through retail pharmacies. Suppliers of these therapeutics have extensive distribution network with international retail pharmacies. Due to this, retail pharmacies accounted for over 48% of the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market revenues in 2018.

Owing to heavy integration of pharmacies in the hospitals, distribution of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment therapeutics through hospital pharmacies also account for a considerable share of the market revenues. The study finds that hospital pharmacies can be called the second largest distributor of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment therapeutics owing to their 45% of the market revenues.

US – The World’s Largest Chemotherapy-induced Myelosupression Treatment Market

FMI reveals that North America accounted for over 82% of the revenues in chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market in 2018. Presence of leading cancer therapeutics providers, significant R&D investments and established healthcare sector contribute to the bulk of market revenues. The U.S. remains the largest consumer of the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market.

Market revenues in the APEJ region are likely to grow at higher rate owing to improving healthcare facility and growing penetration of advanced cancer care treatments. China, followed by India, accounts for the highest market revenues in APEJ owing to improving economic scenario and developing healthcare infrastructure.

