NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Keynote World’s Premier AI Conference

Up to 10,000 Expected to Register for GTC, March 17-21 in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the opening keynote address at the 10th annual GPU Technology Conference , being held March 17-21, in San Jose, Calif.



NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will keynote GTC 2019 on March 18th in San Jose, Calif.





/EIN News/ -- Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, autonomous vehicles and robotics in his keynote on Monday, March 18, at 2 pm. As many as 10,000 developers, data scientists and industry executives are expected to register for this year’s conference, being held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

“If you’re interested in AI, there’s no better place in the world to connect to a broad spectrum of developers and decision makers than GTC Silicon Valley,” said Greg Estes, vice president of developer programs at NVIDIA. “This event has grown tenfold in 10 years for a reason — it’s where experts from academia, Fortune 500 enterprises and the public sector share their latest work furthering AI and other advanced technologies.”

The conference will feature more than 800 speakers and 200 exhibitors involved in AI, data center and cloud computing, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, autonomous vehicles, robotics and IoT.

Speakers include many of the world’s prominent experts in AI and deep learning from leading organizations such as Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon, Anaconda, Audi, Autodesk, Baidu, Bloomberg, BMW, Capital One, CERN, Citi, Dow Chemical, Google, IBM, Johns Hopkins University, MILA, MIT, Morgan Stanley, NASA, NTT DOCOMO, Oak Ridge National Labs, Orange, Preferred Networks, Princeton, Red Hat, Scripps, Stanford, Tencent, Toyota Research, Tsinghua University, University of Tokyo, Uber, UC Berkeley, Verizon, Volvo and Walmart.

Exhibitors include Cisco, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., IBM, Kinetica, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Samsung and Supermicro.

GTC will also include five full-day workshops and more than 50 Deep Learning Institute sessions teaching the latest techniques for CUDA, robotics, autonomous vehicles, video analytics and more.

View the GTC session schedule and register to attend at www.gputechconf.com . Discounted rates are available through Feb. 8.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog , follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Ken Brown

Director, Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-510-290-2603

kebrown@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the expected event details, topics, speakers, exhibitors and attendees for GTC; and the rate at which GTC has grown are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ea4efc3-3488-41ab-8fed-efd7a2bc7b3b



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.