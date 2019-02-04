EIV Capital Hires Former Kayne Anderson Managing Director Greg Davis

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIV Capital, LLC (“EIV Capital”) today announced that Greg Davis, former Managing Director at Kayne Anderson, has joined the firm as Partner. Greg brings 14 years of energy finance and investment experience to EIV Capital. In his new role, Greg is actively involved in firm strategy and responsible for originating and stewarding investments across EIV Capital’s areas of focus.



Patti Melcher, EIV Capital Co-Founder & Managing Partner, said: “We are pleased to welcome Greg to the firm’s partnership. We feel that one of the key differentiators at EIV is our team. Greg’s private equity investment expertise in high-growth upstream and midstream companies adds tremendous value to EIV’s platform and perfectly complements our diversity in professional backgrounds.”

Greg Davis commented: “I am honored to join EIV and work alongside a talented investment team. The quality and character of the people at EIV, coupled with a mandate that allows us to look at a wide range of opportunities, is what drew me to EIV, and I could not be more pleased.”

Greg Davis most recently served as Investment Committee member and Managing Director at Kayne Anderson Energy Funds, where he contributed in all aspects of the business’ investment activities including portfolio company board participation and monitoring, investment sourcing and due diligence, and transaction structuring and execution. Prior to his 11-plus years at Kayne Anderson, Greg Davis started his career at Credit Suisse’s investment banking Natural Resources Group. He holds a BBA in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin, graduating summa cum laude.

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on midstream and related service businesses with an emphasis on energy infrastructure and businesses involved in the processing, transportation, storage, or conversion of oil, natural gas and refined products. The firm’s management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, please visit www.eivcapital.com .

Julia Szlakowski

Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Mobile: 916-716-7509

jszlakowski@eivcapital.com

